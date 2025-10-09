Cascade Kitchens brings Halloween fun to South Lake Tahoe with Pumpkin Carving Night and Candy Crawl at the Y

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Event Quick Info Pumpkin Carving Night: Oct. 23 at 5:30 PM, Cascade Kitchens

Candy Crawl at the Y: Oct. 31 at 3:00 PM, “The Y” South Lake Tahoe



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Cascade Kitchens is inviting the community to celebrate Halloween with two festive events designed for families, friends, and neighbors. From pumpkin carving to trick-or-treating, these gatherings promise to bring plenty of fall fun to the South Shore.

Pumpkin Carving Night

Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 5:30 PM

Cascade Kitchens, South Lake Tahoe

Bring your creativity and carve your best spooky—or silly—pumpkin design! Perfect for families, kids, and anyone ready to get into the Halloween spirit, this cozy evening will be filled with community connections and seasonal fun. First pumpkin is $15, additional pumpkins for $10. Cascade Kitchens will provide the space and tools; guests should bring their carving imaginations.

Candy Crawl at the Y (in partnership with South Lake Brewing Co.)

Friday, October 31, 2025 | 3:00 PM

“The Y” South Lake Tahoe

On Halloween day, Cascade Kitchens is teaming up with South Lake Brewing Company and neighboring businesses for the annual Candy Crawl at the Y. Families can trick-or-treat safely, enjoy festive activities, and stock up on sweet treats in a lively, family-friendly environment. Plus prizes valued at $50!

“Cascade Kitchens was built as a community gathering place, and events like these highlight the joy of coming together,” said Cascade Kitchens General Manager Bennett Ponder. “Whether you’re carving pumpkins with neighbors or trick-or-treating with your kids, we’re excited to celebrate Halloween with the South Lake Tahoe community.”

For updates, photos, and more fall happenings, follow Cascade Kitchens on social media:

Instagram + Facebook: @cascadekitchens , or our website http://www.cascadekitchenstahoe.com