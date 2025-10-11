Cascade Kitchens cashes in with Liberty’s Commercial Incentive Program — You can too

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Liberty’s Commercial Incentive Program is more than just a rebate opportunity; it’s a long-term business advantage. The program helps commercial customers offset the upfront cost of purchasing or upgrading to energy-efficient equipment by offering rebates for qualifying lighting, HVAC, and other systems.

These upgrades help reduce energy consumption, which can lead to lower electricity bills, not to mention a smaller carbon footprint for your business and a more environmentally-friendly future for the community.

The business not only saved thousands of dollars on the purchase of more sustainable equipment, but the more energy-efficient equipment will consume less energy each month. Provided / Liberty

Just ask Cascade Kitchens, a new business in South Lake Tahoe. Cascade Kitchens is a community hub concept providing eight restaurant entrepreneurs with an opportunity to be part of a culinary incubator to help them grow and prosper. The kitchens serve a vast variety of flavors all under the same roof. Cascade Kitchens recently participated in Liberty’s Commercial Incentive Program and received $8,597 in rebates for installing two high-efficiency HVAC systems, efficient lighting, 12 cooler fans, and a state-of-the-art Kitchen Demand Control Ventilation system.

“Liberty was great to work with. Their team was knowledgeable and willing to help guide us through the whole process. The rebate at the end was absolutely worth the time and effort,” says Fran Faulknor, Owner of Cascade Kitchens.

The incentives Cascade Kitchens received are a part of Liberty’s New Construction rebate offerings, which support projects that go beyond California’s building efficiency standards. Their investment not only paid off upfront, it is also projected to save over 60,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity every year, leading to long-term savings.

“Operating real estate is expensive, so anything that can help us save money is an easy yes. We were also interested in this program because newer, more efficient equipment is easier to maintain long-term, and our business could have a lower carbon footprint,” says Faulknor.

Businesses can benefit from a variety of incentive options (depending on equipment type) through the Commercial Incentive Program. Liberty encourages owners or managers to contact our Energy Efficiency Program Manager to learn about the options available to them, and see how their business can benefit from this program.

“Liberty makes it easy to save money while also being energy smart. They handle all the complexity and make it easy as a business owner to access real savings upfront from investing in energy efficiency. It’s a win-win for everyone,” says Faulknor.

If you’re upgrading or building out your space, don’t leave money or energy savings on the table. Start a conversation with Liberty today and discover how your business can cash in and save.