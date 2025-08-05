Cascade Kitchens’ grand opening is ‘a dream come true’

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The much-anticipated Cascade Kitchens had their grand opening and ribbon cutting this past Saturday, to the excitement of customers and vendors alike. With a distinct mix of cuisines and a brand-new space, owners Lauren Lee and Fran Faulknor both hope it will become a business incubator and a community gathering space.

Cascade Kitchens celebrates its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Eli Ramos / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Cascade Kitchens was envisioned by Lee and Faulknor as a community hub, especially because the location sat unused after its time as a Kmart garden center and appliance store, among other uses. The two were excited about its connection with nearby Sugar Pine Village, as they felt it would provide both employment opportunities and a gathering space to residents.

Though the food hall was slated to open in early 2025, Lee told the Tribune that the delays to opening were related to construction work and finding the right people to fill the stalls. “We wanted to make sure there was a good mix of different flavors, as well as a mix of vendors,” said Lee.

The new restaurants are Tacomer Corner, Moon’s Korean Kitchen, Lil Bean Creamery and Deli, Maya-Ki Café, Pasta & Press, The Thirsty Bear, Malibu’s Burgers and Sabor de Colombia. They represent not just a variety of flavors, but a variety in ownership.

Maya-Ki Café, for example, is connected with Maya’s Mexican Grill through family—Leisa Contreras’ uncle runs it. But Contreras is bringing American fare to Cascade Kitchens. “I’m excited, but it’s definitely a lot of work. We’ve had a lot of support from the building management and ownership,” she said.

For others, like Moon’s Korean Kitchen and Cool Beans Creamery and Deli, this represents their second locations, since they’re located in Kyburz and Meyers respectively. Cara Mosedale of Cool Beans was approached by Cascade Kitchens in mid-May as they were gauging vendor interest.

“My jaw dropped. The opportunity was just too great to pass up,” said Mosedale. While she was apprehensive about how she would manage both Cool Beans and Lil Beans, she attributed the success of Cool Beans to her team. “This was never ever my plan, you know—I bought Meyers Café six years ago and had to re-envision after the fire. So, I’m still figuring it out, but it felt like there was a chance and this was the right time.”

Cascade Kitchens is now open on 1030 Tata Lane. Eli Ramos / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Ty Vanetta, who opened Pasta & Press, is taking his first leap into the restaurant industry with Cascade Kitchens. While he and his partner, Samantha Rebrovich, had moved away from the basin, they returned to South Lake Tahoe and are now both business owners—Vanetta with the restaurant and Rebrovich with Wildwood Makers Market.

“I met Lauren (Lee) in Salt Lake City, and when we talked about Cascade Kitchens, ultimately it helped us make the decision to move back,” said Vanetta. He had always been passionate about hosting dinner parties and cooking for people, so he sought out an opportunity to do it for a broader audience.

“I made a lot of bad food, I learned a lot about the business acumen aspect of it, where I was trying to stay aligned on our cost forecasts and not getting tempted to spend money on neat toys,” said Vanetta of the past two years.

Vanetta said of the opening, “I stepped back and looked at it all and I felt like I was about to cry. It was a dream come true and the scariest thing I’ve ever done.”

While Vanetta says there’s still a lot to tweak and figure out, he’s already looking to the future. “I want to develop partnerships with Feed Tahoe or Bread and Broth to give back to the community. Plus, we’re tinkering with ways to lessen our food waste and make things more sustainable.”

As a new business, Vanetta hopes that Pasta & Press will be a culinary incubator for people in the city, giving them a chance to hone their skills in a restaurant environment.

Lee was enthusiastic about the potential of Cascade Kitchens as a business incubator, especially as it provides a step up for business owners. “We’ll be hosting food trucks as well and if there’s a space open and they’re interested in trying out that space, we can do that. It’s a great way to have an addition to an existing restaurant or step into full service.”

General manager Bennett Ponder has high hopes for what Cascade Kitchens will do. “We’re gonna make the rest of the town jealous,” he said with a smile. “I mean there’s a terrifying part: this hasn’t been done in this town before. But look around, it’s all local businesses here, which is just fantastic.”

Faulknor was elated during the opening and told the Tribune, “It’s incredible to see our vision become a reality. We’re so thrilled to finally be here. We had a goal to create a community asset, which was a huge labor of love, and we hope this place will be like a second home to people.”

Ponder said he believes in the vision that Faulknor and Lee have for the space. “There’s been so much interest, I expect the neighborhood to be here. I hope they come here, and I hope they come often.”

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.