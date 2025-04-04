Cascade Kitchens nears completion in South Lake Tahoe, fueled by support from Community Bank & Trust

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Community Bank & Trust, a Georgia-based financial institution with deep local ties, has made possible the highly anticipated Cascade Kitchens, a commercial kitchen and food business incubator, which is now nearing completion. This will be a major addition to South Lake Tahoe’s culinary and business community

Cascade Kitchens, a collaboration between Alpine View Investments, Hospitality HQ, Borges Architecture, and MB Construction, is a dynamic culinary hub supporting local food entrepreneurs. The space features an open layout with exposed ceilings, seven vendor stalls, market-style kiosks, a state-of-the-art commissary kitchen with community memberships, and a bar highlighting regional beverages

Jeremy Gilpin, Chairman of the Board of Community Bankshares, Inc., the holding company for Community Bank & Trust, and Dreu Murin, Chief Marketing Officer for Community Bankshares Inc., are leading the charge behind this initiative. Both Gilpin and Murin, raised in rural America, split their time between Georgia and Lake Tahoe and are deeply committed to fostering rural economic growth through strategic financing solutions.

“Cascade Kitchens is more than just a new business—it’s a catalyst for economic development and an opportunity for small food entrepreneurs to thrive,” said Gilpin. “By utilizing government-guaranteed lending programs, we’re able to help projects like this take shape, providing essential resources for business owners who may not have had access otherwise.”

“The support from Community Bank & Trust, especially through the leadership of Jeremy Gilpin, has been instrumental in bringing Cascade Kitchens to life,” said South Lake Tahoe Mayor Tamara Wallace. “Their commitment to rural America and small businesses is exactly what South Lake Tahoe needs to thrive. This project will provide invaluable resources to our food entrepreneurs, create jobs, and enhance our local economy. We need more of it!”

The project is the vision of Alpine View Investments.

“Community Bank & Trust has been a game-changer in making Cascade Kitchens possible,” said Fran Faulknor, Partner at Alpine View Investments. “Their ability to leverage government-backed lending solutions and their belief in supporting small businesses has provided the financial foundation for this project. Their involvement proves the power of community banking in bringing meaningful projects to life.”

Community Bank & Trust has been a champion of government-backed lending, helping business owners navigate programs such as SBA (Small Business Administration) and USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) loans to secure the capital they need. This approach ensures long-term sustainability for local enterprises, fostering growth without the typical barriers of commercial financing.

“The Lake Tahoe region is a perfect example of a community that drastically needs and benefits from smart, strategic investment,” added Gilpin. “We believe in the power of small businesses, and Cascade Kitchens is going to create jobs, inspire new ideas, and contribute to the fabric of our local economy. We are honored to be a part of its story.”

With final preparations underway, Cascade Kitchens is set to open its doors in the coming months, marking a new era for the food and beverage industry in South Lake Tahoe. Entrepreneurs interested in learning more about the space and its offerings are encouraged to reach out for leasing and operational details.