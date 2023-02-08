Cascade to Meeks: Meeting set to discuss recommended trail along Tahoe’s West Shore

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The draft Cascade to Meeks Trail Study has been released for public review. The study analyzes preferred routes for a paved pedestrian and biking trail along the West Shore from Cascade to Meeks Bay, along with access points and a cost/feasibility analysis.

The SR-89 Corridor Management Plan identified the need for a multi-use trail along State Route 89 on Lake Tahoe’s West Shore. The trail is one of several strategies to address high visitation levels, traffic congestion, and public safety concerns within the corridor. The agencies leading the project used the input received through public meetings and surveys to select the trail alignment analyzed as part of this trail study.

The public is invited to learn about the draft report in a webinar to be held via Zoom at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. To register for the webinar, view the draft report, and submit comments, visit the project website at http://www.westshoretahoetrail.com . The public comment period closes March 3.

The trail study was launched in 2021 by the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, California State Parks, Caltrans, U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, El Dorado County and The Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California.