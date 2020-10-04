Case delayed for accused squatter in Tahoe rental
STATELINE, Nev. — The arraignment for a woman, who was squatting at a Lake Tahoe rental where her roommates were arrested in a drug raid, was delayed a week on Tuesday.
Meagan Rene Turkington, 27, has been in custody since Sept. 3 after she was taken into custody on a fugitive warrant.
The raid occurred in May and resulted in the arrest of Joseph Cudia and Diego Corralles and the seizure of more than a pound of methamphetamine.
Turkington is admitting to one count of possession of a controlled substance in connection to the case.
At issue is the amount of restitution that she will be required to pay, which was not available on Tuesday.
Turkington’s attorney speculated that it could be several thousand dollars, which she said she would agree to if it was split three ways.
Cudia is denying the charges and is scheduled to be tried on trafficking charge in March.
All three were arrested at a vacant rental property on Bonnie Court.
No trial date has been set in the case against Corrales.
