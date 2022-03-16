Casey’s restaurant hosting Ukraine fundraiser
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — Casey’s, An American Cantina, is hosting a week-long fundraiser to support Ukraine.
Starting Tuesday, March 14, through Tuesday, March 21, Casey’s will be donating half of their revenue to the Ukrainian Red Cross.
They will also be serving their Ukrainian specials such as Chicken Kyev with Potato Latkes and “Puck Futin” Cocktails.
Donations will also be accepted.
Visit Casey’s at 212 Elks Point Road, Unit 101, in Zephyr Cove.
