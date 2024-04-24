Casting call: Volunteers needed for educational film projects

Clean Up the Lake is embarking on a light-hearted and comedic journey to develop creative content that promotes boating safety, in collaboration with the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency. Clean Up The Lake’s ‘Make A Difference Media’ initiative has crafted a series that combines humor with vital information, aiming to educate and elevate boating safety and awareness in Tahoe.

The content will cover topics like no wake zones, safe boating practices, and more, all delivered through comedic scenarios. Expect scenes like a ‘botched proposal,’ ‘Gary, the boat enthusiast struggling on Tahoe waters,’ and a quest for a female ‘rocket scientist.’ They’re also seeking talent for non-motorized activities such as paddleboarding, kayaking, foiling, diving, fishing, and more.

They are looking for anyone and everyone from all demographics and diverse backgrounds! Some roles involve speaking parts, while others require a presence in the background. If you’re confident and camera-ready, they want you. If you prefer a quiet role in the background, they want you too.

Filming will be taking place between April 25 and May 12 for these projects. Exact times and locations will be determined soon. Please note this is an unpaid volunteer opportunity.

If you are interested please email info@cleanupthelake.org with the following information: