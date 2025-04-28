Catch for a cause: Seafood fundraiser launches just in time for Mother’s Day

Pickup Details Date: Friday, May 9, 2025 Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM (noon) Location: Untethered Space, Zephyr Cove, NV You must be available during this window to pick up your seafood.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif — Looking for an incredible deal on high-quality seafood just in time for Mother’s Day? The Marcella Foundation invites you to its first-ever “Catch for a Cause”—a one-day-only seafood box fundraiser benefiting the FeedTahoe program.

These boxes offer restaurant-quality seafood at a fraction of the cost, and thanks to generous sponsors, 100% of proceeds will help put meals on the tables of families in need right here in South Lake Tahoe through the Marcella Foundation’s FeedTahoe program.

Orders must be picked up on Friday, May 9, 2025, between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. at the Untethered parking lot in Zephyr Cove. No alternate pickup times are available.

Made Possible by Local Support

This exciting first-time event is made possible thanks to the generous support of Mainly Seafood, who is donating all of the seafood and personally delivering it to Tahoe to ensure peak freshness, and Untethered Space, who is graciously providing the pickup site along with access to their parking lot and facilities.

Seafood Box Options

1. Two Bags of Crab Legs (4 lbs total) – Suggested Donation $35

Two bags of cooked snow crab legs (2 lbs each), ready to heat and enjoy.



2. Seafood Medley Box – Suggested Donation $99

2 Whole Lobsters (cooked)



2 Lobster Tails (4 oz each)



2 lb scored Lobster Claws



2 lb Jonah Crab Cocktail Claws (cooked)



4oz of Shredded Jonah Crab Meat



3. The Big Catch Combo – Suggested Donation $250

Two bags of crab legs (4 lbs total)



One seafood medley box



Exclusive FeedTahoe swag: tote bag, apron, and hat



Limited quantities available—order early to reserve your box!

How to Order

Place your pre-order today at: http://www.marcellafoundation.org/events/catch-for-a-cause-2025