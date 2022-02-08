CATT announces 2021 award winners

The Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe (CATT) announced the winners of the CATT 2021 Annual Building and Individual Awards Competition at the Annual CATT Christmas Holiday Party. Nominations were made in five project building categories. Industry experts and independent judges from the Reno and Sacramento area selected the winners.

Individual honorees were selected from 14 nominations in six individual achievement categories. Winners were determined by a vote of CATT members for superior craftsmanship, excellent customer service, innovative design, volunteerism with CATT and the community, and other outstanding characteristics.

Winners

– New Residential Project Under 2,000 SQ FT of the year: Lakeside Barn, Mt. Lincoln Construction, Inc. / Marsden Architects, Inc. / KTG Design

– New Residential Project Over 2,000 SQ FT of the year: Monte Carlo, MD Construction & Consulting, Inc. / Kelly & Stone Architects

– Residential Remodel of the year: Ski View Loop, MWA Inc., Architecture – Engineering / Lamperti Construction





– New Commercial Construction of the year: Sotheby’s International, MWA Inc., Architecture – Engineering / GLA Morris Construction

– Commercial Remodel of the year: Plumas Bank, JK Architecture Engineering / GLA Morris Construction

– The Inaugural Presidents Legacy Award: Mitch Clarin, Mitchell T. Clarin

– Builder of the Year: Rich Loverde, Loverde Builders

– New Member of the Year: Tom Kleffman, Principal Financial Group

– Professional of the Year: Shannon Barter, ID.3 Interior Design

– Subcontractor of the Year: Sani-Hut

– Supplier of the Year: Bob Brown, Truckee Tahoe Lumber Company

– Volunteer of the Year: Susan Driscoll, Aegis Insurance Markets

How to Get Involved

If you are looking to become a CATT member, get involved with the annual awards competition, or are a homeowner looking for a contractor, visit http://www.ca-tt.com for more information.

About the Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe

CATT was founded in 1998 by a group of volunteers. CATT is a nonprofit trade association representing the broad spectrum of design and building professionals and related suppliers in the greater Truckee/North and South Lake Tahoe region. CATT has 397 member companies.

“CATT’s mission is to promote a positive business environment for the building and housing industry and enhance opportunities for its members and the community.”

For more information, visit http://www.ca-tt.com or call 530-550-9999, or follow CATT on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CATTContractorsAssoc .

Source: Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe