CATT announces annual award winners

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Contractors Association of Truckee Tahoe announced the winners of the CATT 2022 Annual Building and Individual Awards Competition during the Annual CATT Christmas Holiday Party.

Nominations were made in five project-building categories, and winners were selected by Industry experts and independent judges from the Reno and Sacramento area.

Individual Honorees were selected from 23 nominations in eight individual achievement categories. Winners were determined by a vote of CATT members for superior craftsmanship, excellent customer service, innovative design, volunteerism with CATT and the community and other outstanding characteristics.

The project winners are:

Commercial Remodel of the year: Coldwell Banker Real Estate Building, Elise Fett & Associates, Ltd.

Residential Remodel of the year: Alpine View Remodel Timberline Construction / Altitude Design

New Residential Project of the year – Most Creative: Summit Ski House, Mt. Lincoln Construction. Inc.

New Residential Project of the year – Mountainside: Trafas Residence, Kelly & Stone Architects / Gallagher Construction

New Residential Project of the year – Lakeside: Glenbook Family Retreat, Loverde Builders, Inc.

The individual achievement winners are:

President’s Legacy Award: Rich Loverde, Loverde Builders, Inc.

Builder of the Year: Brian Parker, Parker Construction

Design Professional of the Year: Julie Johnson-Holland, Interior Design by Julie Johnson-Holland

New Member of the Year: Elite Drywall

Professional of the Year: Jennifer Weissenberg, Mark Tanner Construction, Inc.

Subcontractor of the Year: Grady Jones, Bobby Jones Concrete Construction

Supplier of the Year: Ryan Smith, Sierra Mountain Pipe & Supply

Volunteer of the Year: Jennifer Standteiner, Mountain Forge, Inc.

