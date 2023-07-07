Cause of fire on Sherwood Court under investigation

Tahoe Douglas firefighters battle a house fire on Tuesday evening.

Provided

STATELINE, Nev. – The cause of a fire that rendered a Sherwood Court home uninhabitable of the Fourth of July is under investigation.

Engines from around the region responded to a Sherwood Court house fire in Lower Kingsbury around 5:40 p.m. on the Fourth. When they arrived, firefighters found the garage engulfed in flame and the occupant outside. In addition to Tahoe Douglas, East Fork, South Lake Tahoe and Incline Village units responded.

The occupants of the home were able to get out safely, along with their dog. A cat in the residence succumbed to the fire, according to Tahoe Douglas Public Information Officer Michelle Turner.

The fire spread to the living portion of the home, but the occupants were able to find somewhere to stay, thanks to their insurer, Turner said.

Sherwood Court was closed for four hours while firefighters extinguished and overhauled the home.