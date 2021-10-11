Cave Rock ‘burn-out’ session results in traffic arrest

A large group of motorcycles doing “burn-outs” for a video blocked traffic Sept. 19on Highway 50 near Cave Rock tunnel.

A deputy responded after there were multiple reports from other motorists around 1:45 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s report, 50-75 motorcycles were spotted westbound on the highway. The deputy also spotted a silver convertible Ford Mustang driving with the top down, occupied by two men in the slow lane.

The passenger was sitting up in the back seat videoing the motorcycles around and behind the Mustang.

The deputy said the group was not allowing vehicles to pass in either lane, and the man in the back seat was not belted in. According to the report, the deputy said the driver appeared distracted by the motorcycles and was crossing over the double white lane.





The Mustang yielded as the motorcycles continued on their way, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The men originally said that they didn’t know what was going on and were filming because of the large group, but when challenged, said that the ride was set up on social media as a memorial.

A check on the driver’s California license revealed it had been suspended. He was also wanted on a $1,500 warrant issued in 2015 out of East Fork Justice Court on Nevada Highway Patrol traffic charges. After the warrant was confirmed, he was taken into custody and cited for obstructing traffic and driving on a suspended license.