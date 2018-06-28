Celebrate 4th of July at Lake Tahoe with these events

Independence Day is just around the corner: The holiday arrives on Wednesday, and countless places on South Shore will get into the Fourth of July spirit with unique activities hard to find anywhere else. If you're at a loss for how to party Tahoe style, consider these suggestions when planning out your celebratory itinerary.

Start the day off with the city of South Lake Tahoe's Fourth of July parade, which features multiple floats and showcases a variety of local groups. Wake up early to claim a prime viewing spot along the parade route, which begins at 10 a.m. at Ski Run Boulevard and heads west along U.S. 50 to Al Tahoe Boulevard. From there, the route leads up Al Tahoe Boulevard to Bijou Community Park, where an after party (featuring a barbecue) immediately follows the parade.

After the festivities at Bijou Community Park, you have a few options.

South Lake Brewing Company hosts its 4th of July Parking Lot Party starting at noon. The fun includes cornhole and other lawn games, food vendors, live music, and — of course — craft beer. Avoid traffic and the hassle of parking and consider riding a bike to the brewery, located at 1920 Lake Tahoe Blvd. While patrons must be at least 21 years old to drink beer, the venue is family- and pet-friendly.

For those not so much into the craft beer scene, consider attending Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's 4th of July Rooftop Party, M.S. Dixie II's 4th of July Fireworks Dinner Dance Cruise, or any of Edgewood Tahoe's three 4th of July celebrations.

Hard Rock's rooftop party begins at 6 p.m. and includes a buffet, music and view of the fireworks (see details below). Entry costs $65 for adults and $25 for children (purchase at http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com). Half an hour later the M.S. Dixie II begins boarding attendees for its dinner cruise, which includes food, dancing, live entertainment and on-the-water fireworks viewing. Tickets cost $250 for adults and $110 for children (available at http://www.zephyrcove.com). Each of Edgewood Tahoe's three celebrations — the clubhouse event, lawn event and Bistro event — starts at 7 p.m. All include dinner, a full-service bar and an up-close seat for the fireworks. Prices vary, so visit http://www.edgewoodtahoe.com for more information.

Regardless of the path you choose, you simply can't miss Lights on the Lake, South Shore's top-rated 4th of July fireworks show. The 25-minute show, which returns for its 37th consecutive year, begins at 9:45 p.m. — grab your viewing location early so you don't miss those up-close sights. If you're unable to snag a spot ahead of time, don't worry: The fireworks can be seen from all around the lake. Be sure to tune in to local radio stations KRLT 93.9 and KOWL 1490 for the complete experience.

Finish the holiday festivities by assisting the League to Save Lake Tahoe at its Keep Tahoe Red, White & Blue Beach Cleanup on Thursday, July 5. Residents and visitors are invited to the organization's largest cleanup of the year and remove litter from beaches on both North and South shores. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. and concludes at noon. Visit http://www.keeptahoeblue.org to RSVP for a specific cleanup site and learn more.