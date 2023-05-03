Celebrate Cinco de Mayo Friday at Tahoe

Last year's Cinco de Mayo celebration saw hundreds of people in Heavenly Village.

Provided/ Dreu Murin

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Cinco De Mayo has arrived in Lake Tahoe with events all over the basin, starting with fun at Heavenly Village.

Starting at 4 p.m. Friday, May 5, there will be live music on two stages in Heavenly Village with DJ Jose Vera on one and live mariachi from Mariachi Cazadores de Nevada under the Gondola.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the culture in Lake Tahoe’s number one destination showcasing the best restaurants in the basin,” said Dreu Murin, of Dreu Murin Productions. “I think people should really come down because its a celebration of culture through dance and music.”

In addition, there will be fantastic taco and margarita specials at Gunbarrel Tavern, Fire + Ice, Social House, The Loft, Kalani’s California Burger, and Azul Latin Kitchen.

There will also be performances from two different ballet companies throughout the day.

“There’s a lot going on for the day,” said Murin.

Keep on reading for a list of other fun events happening for Cinco de Mayo this year at the basin.

Cinco de Mayo at Bowl Incline

Bowl Incline will be hosting multiple specials for Cinco de Mayo beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, May 5.

Come by with the family or with your friends for $3 tacos with your choice of carne asada, shredded chicken, shedded pork, or mahi mahi, along with dessert specials and drink specials throughout the night.

Grab a game of bowling or stop by the arcade and enjoy this holiday in style at Bowl Incline.

To learn more visit http://www.bowlincline.com/event-details/cinco-de-mayo-bowl-incline .

Specials at Palisades Tahoe

Palisades Tahoe will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo with specials all day in The Village, starting at Rocker with a special Nacho Burger for $18.

Enjoy a 1/3 pound burger topped with melted pepper jack, guacamole, and pico de gallo on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce and chipotle aioli. The meal is served with chips and salsa. Make sure to add on a Modelo for $2 or a Rockerrita for $10.

Olympic House will be having drink specials throughout the day.

Make sure to try the Passion Fruit Margarita for $10, featuring Herradura Silver tequila, Cointreau, passionfruit, lime, a tajin rim, and a pineapple garnish to finish.

Sun Bowl will have the Fiesta Bowl for $20, which includes rice, spicy tuna, seaweed salad, cucumber salad, Fresno and jalapeño peppers, avocado, mango and sriracha aioli.

To learn more visit http://www.palisadestahoe.com/events-and-activities/events-calendar/cinco-de-mayo-specials .