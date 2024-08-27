Celebrate culture, community at South Lake Tahoe’s 3rd Annual Multicultural Celebration

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The City of South Lake Tahoe is thrilled to host the 3rd Annual Multicultural Celebration on Saturday, September 14, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bijou Community Park. This family-friendly event offers a wonderful opportunity to experience the rich cultural diversity of our community through captivating performances, interactive activities, and local vendors.

Throughout the day, the main stage will come alive with performances that highlight a variety of cultural traditions:

11 a.m. – Land Acknowledgment

11:15 a.m. – Battle Born Highland Dance: Traditional Scottish dance.

12 p.m. – India Arts & Cultural Center: Vibrant and colorful Indian dance.

1 p.m. – Eagle Wings Pageant Dancers: Dynamic Native American dance.

1:45 p.m. – Reno-Sparks Indian Colony Powwow Dance Group: High-energy Powwow dance.

2:20 p.m.– Ballet Folklorico: Lively Mexican folkloric dance.

Ballet Folklorico Provided

In addition to the main stage, attendees can learn new skills and participate in hands-on demonstrations such as traditional Scottish throwing with Northern Nevada Throwing Company, discovering the art of Aikido with Tahoe Mountain Aikido, and learning a new dance routine with The Studio.

Visitors are also invited to explore booths hosted by cultural groups from around the region, including the India Arts & Culture Center of Northern Nevada, Latino Arte and Culture, the Nevada Society of Scottish Clans, Northern Nevada Throwing Company, and Sons & Daughters of Erin. Local organizations will also offer a variety of engaging activities, such as creating cultural postcards, painting your love for Tahoe on a canvas, taking a cultural journey through Disney tunes, and meeting Smokey Bear. Don’t miss the chance to watch local artists paint the event slogan, “In Culture, We Thrive.”

We encourage all guests to consider carpooling, utilizing the free bike valet provided by the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition, or taking public transportation such as LakeLink. These options will help reduce congestion and make your experience more enjoyable while supporting our community’s sustainability efforts.

The 3rd Annual Multicultural Celebration is a free event, welcoming everyone to join in on a day of cultural discovery, community connection, and fun. Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to experience the rich cultural tapestry that makes South Lake Tahoe a unique and vibrant community.

For more information, please visit cityofslt.us or contact Special Events Coordinator, Emily Abernathy at eabernathy@cityofslt.us .