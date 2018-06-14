Celebrate dad at Lake Tahoe: Father’s Day is here

It's time to celebrate Dad: Sunday, June 17, is Father's Day — and there's no place to observe the occasion like Lake Tahoe.

Whether he's the type to enjoy outdoor adventure, relaxing with a drink in hand or a high-class meal, the basin offers options for every kind of dad. Check out our suggestions and get to celebrating!

Activities

Treat dad to a day at the golf course or time spent on the lake itself — there are plenty of options for both in the basin. Edgewood Tahoe and Lake Tahoe Golf Course are among the South Shore offerings, while Incline Village boasts a few courses on North Shore. Prefer to be active on the water? D.L. Bliss State Park, Sand Harbor and Emerald Bay are iconic locations for kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding.

If your dad is a fan of the current craft beer trend, it's a good thing you came to Lake Tahoe: Check out South Lake Brewing Company, Sidellis Lake Tahoe, Outpost Brewing Co., Tahoe Mountain Brews, Cold Water Brewery & Grill on South Shore and FiftyFifty Brewing Co. and Alibi Ale Works on the North Shore. You can't go wrong.

Tahoe Modern Makers hosts a Daddys and Daughters Princess Makeover and Craft extravaganza on Saturday, June 16, from 2-7 p.m. Daughters get pampered with a princess makeover at Imagine Salon and then partake in princess crafting at Tahoe Modern Makers. It's an all-inclusive date night that also features pizza and refreshments. The event costs $40 per child, and reservations are required: Call 530-600-1616 or 530-600-3388 to secure a spot.

For the North Shore dads who love live music, look no further than Tahoe City's Concerts at Commons Beach. The free Sunday series kicks off on Father's Day with a performance from Dead Winter Carpenters, a Tahoe City-based bluegrass and Americana band. The outdoor show begins at 4 p.m. and continues for three hours, offering plenty of time to sit back and relax. Additional information is available at http://www.concertsatcommonsbeach.com.

Meals

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, located in Stateline, hosts special Father's Day meals at both Park Prime and Alpine Union. The former, an upscale option, serves a 38-ounce tomahawk steak and choice of beer. Alpine Union, the more casual of the two, is set to offer a choice of an 18-ounce king cut roasted prime rib or a 12-ounce queen cut roasted prime rib. The meal also includes draft beer and dessert. Learn more at http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com.

On South Shore, but want to enjoy a celebration in the comfort of your own home? Overland Meat & Seafood Company is holding a Father's Day Blowout Sale in honor of the holiday. The business has operated in South Lake Tahoe since 1987. Learn more about the meat market, located at 2227 Lake Tahoe Blvd., Suite C, online at http://www.overlandmeatco.com.

Incline Village's Thunderbird Lodge gets into the Father's Day spirit with its Celebration Dinner, held on Sunday, June 17, at 5 p.m. Chef Darren Weston created a multi-course meal and paired it with spirits. This North Shore dinner is held in the venue's Lighthouse Room and offers breathtaking views of the lake. Learn more at http://www.thunderbirdtahoe.org.

Over in Carnelian Bay, Gar Woods Grill & Pier hosts Father's Day Brunch On The Lake Buffet from 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Billed as "The one day of the year it's acceptable to start drinking before noon," the North Shore event allows patrons to arrive via boat and offers a free boat valet for your convenience. Call 530-546-3366 to reserve a spot.