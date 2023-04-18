Celebrate Earth Day at Lake Tahoe with Friday cleanup at Heavenly Village
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The League to Save Lake Tahoe will host the 9th annual Earth Day Cleanup on Friday, April 21, at Heavenly Village.
Locals and visitors of all ages and skill levels are invited to participate along with dozens of volunteers and League staff to celebrate the holiday and help Keep Tahoe Blue.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon with participant check-in at Azul Latin Kitchen located at 1001 Heavenly Village Way in South Lake Tahoe.
The cleanup will take place in and around the Heavenly Village/Stateline tourist core.
As spring rolls into Tahoe, melting snow reveals a winter’s worth of litter buried by successive storms. Tahoe’s world-renowned natural beauty and delicate ecology are damaged by to-go food waste, single-use plastics, shattered sleds and a wide variety of other trash left on sidewalks, trails and outdoor recreation spots.
Unless the litter is removed, it will inevitably end up in Lake Tahoe’s beautiful blue waters. The League is hosting the event as an opportunity for residents and visitors to celebrate Earth Day by pitching in for a morning of TLC for Lake Tahoe and the planet.
Volunteers can register for the event at keeptahoeblue.org/earthday. Walk-in participants are welcome.
The League is hosting the event in collaboration with local business partners Azul Latin Kitchen, Base Camp Pizza Co., Forest Suites Resort, Harrah’sHarvey’s Lake Tahoe, Mananalu, Marriott Grand Residence, Marriott Timber Lodge, South of North Brewing and South Tahoe Refuse.
