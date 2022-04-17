Celebrate ‘Earth Week’ at Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Fifty-two years ago, the first Earth Day was celebrated on April 22, 1970, having reverberated from a lone Wisconsin senator’s call to action. That initial celebration led to national legislation, such as the Clean Water Act, celebrating its 50th Anniversary, and the strengthening of the Clean Air Act that continue to protect our natural resources.

Join Lake Tahoe’s Earth Day celebration by taking part in daily activities to reduce your carbon footprint and protect our climate all week April 18-23, 2022. The Tahoe Earth Week fun culminates with an Earth Day Festival on Sunday, April 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bijou Community Park. Learn more by visiting southtahoeearthday.org.

Mother Nature Monday (April 18) – Get your creative juices flowing by starting a nature journal. Step into your own backyard or explore new habitats at a local park and observe the world around you. Join the dark sky movement and turn off outside lights at night to protect wildlife and save energy. Want to help scientists better understand conditions around Lake Tahoe? Download the Citizen Science Tahoe app to share your observations.

Climate Action Tuesday (April 19) – Ever wonder how your actions impact our changing climate? Head to takecaretahoe.org to calculate your carbon footprint and then try eating three vegetarian meals to see what a difference that can make. Get your bikes out and get ready for Tahoe Bike Month in June! Learn how to prep your bike for the 2022 season and sign up for the bike path cleanup on June 1st. Learn how to send a post card to the President, write a letter to the newspaper and take climate action locally. Your voice matters!

Clean Water Wednesday (April 20) – In Tahoe we’re proud of our blue lake, and what better way to celebrate Earth Day than refilling your water bottle with delicious Tahoe Tap. Want to help keep our water clean? Pick up dog poop on your daily walk and take the Tahoe Keeper Quiz at takecaretahoe.org to learn how to clean, drain and dry your paddle craft and gear to keep aquatic invasive species out of Lake Tahoe.

Trash Free Thursday (April 21) – Pick up trash in your neighborhood or join a community trash cleanup with Keep Tahoe Blue. Learn how to reduce waste, make a reusable grocery bag, and secure your trash from bears by going to takecaretahoe.org.

Healthy Forest Friday (April 22 – Earth Day) – Living in beautiful Lake Tahoe has many advantages, but we all must do our part to prepare for fire. Learn how to get prepared, informed and involved, and where to drop off all those pine needles by going to takecaretahoe.org. While you’re there, you can also learn how to grow your own garden and explore Washoe history. Don’t forget to tune into the virtual Wild and Scenic Film Festival to get inspired!

Send it Sustainably Saturday (April 23) – Find a new hiking trail and learn how to practice the leave no trace principles to protect our beautiful environment by going to takecaretahoe.org. Take the kids on a nature scavenger hunt.

Earth Day Festival (April 24) — The free, family friendly festival recognizes, celebrates, and promotes our unique environment by educating the public about the preservation and protection of our local and global natural resources. This event is open to organizations and vendors that engage the community in a constructive and positive manner. There will be live music by Bison Bluegrass Band with food by Get Rad Pizza, Betty’s Balls, Sombreros and Honey Bee Ice Cream.

The Tahoe Earth Day Foundation is a nonprofit formed to educate the general public regarding the Lake Tahoe and Truckee region’s unique beauty and how to preserve and protect it. The means of providing such education include, but are not limited to, regional Earth Day festivals that include environmental and educational booths with focus areas on watershed health, forest health, water conservation, pollution prevention, alternative energy and waste management.

Source: Tahoe Earth Day Foundation