Celebrate Independence Day at Lake Tahoe with Tahoe Symphony Orchestra

Celebrate Independence Day with TOCCATA.

The TOCCATA Tahoe Symphony Orchestra will help you celebrate Independence Day with a series of performances across the region.

The 14th annual “BOPS” concert, conducted by Maestro James Rawie, will take the stage at two venues at Lake Tahoe, in Reno, and in Gardnerville.

The Tahoe performances will take place in Stateline on Monday, July 1, and in Incline Village on Wednesday, July 3.

“Revel in full orchestra and chorus performances of patriotic favorites, be swept off your feet by great opera arias, join in a sing-along, and, if you’re the highest bidder, conduct the ‘The Stars and Stripes Forever!’”, states a press release from the TOCCATA.

The performance will include duets and solos by operatic soloists Joy Strotz, Jackie Langenfeld, Ania Helwing, Anne Davidson, Brad Perry and Robert Bousquet.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for seniors and free for youth under 23. Front and center preferred seats are $40 for adults, $15 for youth. The concert schedule will be:

Monday, July 1, 7 p.m., Stateline – MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa;

Wednesday, July 3, 7 p.m., Incline Village – The Chateau,955 Fairway Blvd. and;

Friday, July 5, 7 p.m., and Sunday, July 7, 4 p.m., in Reno – Bartley Ranch Amphitheater, 6000 Bartley Ranch Road.

For information, call 775-298-6989, email at ToccataTahoe@gmail.com or visit http://www.ToccataTahoe.org or http://www.facebook.com/toccatatahoe/.