Celebrate Labor Day Weekend 2024 at the Heavenly Village Midway Art and Music Festival

STATELINE, Calif. – End your summer on a high note at the Heavenly Village Midway Art and Music Festival, taking place over Labor Day weekend, August 30th, 31st, and September 1st! This lively festival, presented by the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority in partnership with the Tahoe Improvement District, promises a weekend packed with fun, entertainment, and activities for the whole family.

Live Music Across Four Stages

The festival will feature an eclectic mix of live performances across four stages. Enjoy an impressive lineup of talent, from top DJs and emerging singer-songwriters to full bands that will keep the energy high all weekend long. Whether you’re a fan of rock, pop, or electronic beats, there’s something for everyone to enjoy spread throughout Heavenly Village.

Classic Car Show

Car enthusiasts won’t want to miss the iconic works of art in our Classic Car Show, where a stunning collection of vintage and classic cars will be on display. Take a nostalgic trip back in time as you admire beautifully restored vehicles and engage with passionate car owners who are eager to share the stories behind their prized possessions.

Art Show

Art lovers can immerse themselves in creativity at the Art Show, where a diverse array of works from talented artists will be on display. Beyond the stunning paintings, jewelry, and photography, the Art Show offers interactive experiences for all ages. Get into the festive spirit with LIVE paintings, face painting, perfect for kids and adults alike who want to add a splash of color to their day. For those looking to carry a piece of the festival with them, Henna tattoos provide a beautiful, temporary adornment, crafted by skilled artists. Explore even more artistic expressions, from live demonstrations to hands-on activities, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy and create lasting memories.

Carnival Rides and Games

The festival wouldn’t be complete without a classic carnival experience, where joy and laughter fill the air! Kids and families alike can dive into a world of fun with a variety of carnival rides and games that promise endless entertainment. From the iconic Tea Cups that spin and twirl to exhilarating bounce houses that invite endless jumping and giggles, the carnival area is packed with excitement for children of all ages. But the fun doesn’t stop there—test your skills at traditional carnival games, where you can win prizes and make cherished memories. Whether it’s the thrill of the rides or the challenge of the games, the carnival offers a delightful experience that brings out the kid in everyone.

Spectacular Fireworks Display

The weekend will conclude with a breathtaking fireworks display on Sunday, September 1st, from the top of the parking garage at 8:30pm. “Please note that the show is subject to South Lake Tahoe Fire’s evaluation of weather and humidity conditions to ensure the safety of all attendees and the surrounding environment. In the event of unfavorable conditions, the fireworks display may be postponed or canceled. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation.”

“We are excited to once again host the Heavenly Village Midway Art and Music Festival, an event that has become a cornerstone of our community’s end-of-summer celebrations. This festival embodies the spirit of togetherness and creativity that makes Heavenly Village so special as well as Lake Tahoe’s #1 destination. We invite everyone to come and experience the best of what Lake Tahoe has to offer during this unforgettable weekend,” said Gary Casteel, CEO and President of TSI Investments / The Shops at Heavenly Village.