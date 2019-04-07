Celebrate National Library Week

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — This week, the South Lake Tahoe Library joins libraries of all types in celebrating the many ways libraries build strong communities by providing critical resources, programs and expertise.

April 7-13 is National Library Week, an annual celebration highlighting the valuable role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and communities. Libraries are at the heart of their cities, towns, schools and campuses. They have public spaces where people of all backgrounds can come together and connect.

Library programs encourage community members to meet to discuss civic issues, work together using new technologies like 3-D printing or learn alongside one another in a variety of classes. Library staff also partner with other civic and service organizations to actively engage with the people they serve, always striving to make sure their community's core needs are being met.

The South Lake Tahoe Library helps lead the community by offering a variety of programming and resources. The staff lead early literacy programs for children and caregivers. The library provides space and materials to learn new skills and connect with others. The library frequently hosts community based groups for trainings and meetings that strengthen the people living and working in our community.

"Libraries are cornerstones of democracy, promoting the free exchange of information and ideas for all," said Katharine Miller, branch manager. "They also foster civic engagement by keeping people informed and aware of community events and issues."

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries across the country each April.

For information, visit the South Lake Tahoe Library at 1000 Rufus Allen Blvd., call 530-573-3185 or see the library's website at http://www.eldoradolibrary.org. Library hours are Mondays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

This article was provide by the South Lake Tahoe Library.