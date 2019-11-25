Free Thanksgiving dinners offered at Lake Tahoe

Roasted whole turkey on a table with apple, pumpkin and figs for Thanksgiving.

Bread & Broth is hosting its 30th annual community Thanksgiving dinner.

The meal will be hosted at Grace Hall at St. Theresa Church at 1041 Lyons Ave. South Lake Tahoe on Monday, Nov. 25 from 4-6 p.m.

A traditional meal of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, green salad, rolls and desserts.

B&B is hoping to host between 250 and 300 guests this year.

The meal is free and open to all community members.

For more information, call 530-600-3605 or email jk.olsen@sbcglobal.net.

For people on the North Shore, Tahoe-Truckee Toys for Tots is hosting the 10th annual Community Thanksgiving Celebration and Kick-off Party.

The event will be at the North Tahoe Event Center, 8318 North Lake Blvd., Kings Beach from 2-6:30 p.m.

Admission is one new, unwrapped toy for Tahoe Truckee Toys for Tots, one or more cans of food for Project MANA, cash donation of $2 per person or $5 per family, a potluck dish, or volunteer to help.

For more information, contact Meera 775-230-1066 or visit tahoe-truckee.toysfortots.org.