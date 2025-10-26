Celebrating 15 years of science, stewardship, and connecting Tahoe to nature

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Sarah Hockensmith holding a tanager bird

Provided / TINS

Event Details What: TINS 15th Anniversary Celebration When: Monday, Nov. 3, 2025, 5-9 PM Where: Rubicon Pizza, Northstar Village Admission: $25 adults / $15 kids (includes buffet and raffle ticket) Raffle prizes include: lift tickets from Palisades Tahoe and Diamond Peak, Tahoe Mountain Sports and Scheels gift cards, and other prizes from local businesses.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Tahoe Institute for Natural Science (TINS) invites the community to celebrate 15 years of connecting people with the natural world during its anniversary celebration at Rubicon Pizza in Northstar Village on Monday, Nov. 3.

Guests will enjoy live music, a raffle featuring local prizes, and an all-you-can-eat pizza, pasta, and salad buffet for $25 for adults and $15 for kids. All proceeds from the evening will directly support TINS’ research, education, and conservation programs thanks to Rubicon Pizza’s generous donation.

“This event is all about our amazing community,” said Will Richardson, TINS co-founder and executive director. “Our members, donors, partners, and friends have made TINS what it is today. This is a chance for us to celebrate with them and thank them for everything we’ve accomplished together.”

15 Years of Local Impact

Over the past decade and a half, TINS has grown from a small nonprofit with a vision to connect people to nature into one of the Tahoe region’s most active and respected environmental organizations. Since its founding in 2010, the organization has:

Connected over 80,000 students with nature through in-school science lessons, summer camps and outdoor learning programs.

Hosted more than 800 guided outings, talks and presentations, reaching over 17,000 participants through citizen science projects, bird walks and nature festivals.

Conducted extensive wildlife research, including banding over 7,000 birds at six long-term study sites, coordinating the region’s Mid-Winter Bald Eagle Count, and ongoing Peregrine Falcon and rare butterfly and native plant monitoring.

Partnered with public land managers and conservation agencies to generate science used in key environmental planning decisions across the Tahoe Basin.

Cultivated active online communities through the Tahoe Birding and Tahoe Wildflowers groups, totaling more than 6,500 members and volunteers.

“Reaching this milestone gives us an opportunity not only to look back but to strengthen our programs for the future,” Richardson said. “It’s about ensuring that the next generation can connect with and care for Tahoe’s extraordinary ecosystems.”

Supporting the Next 15 Years

TINS’ 15th anniversary year also marks the launch of its 15 Projects for 15 Years initiative, a set of sponsorship opportunities supporting core programs like the Tahoe Wildflower Big Year, Youth Nature Camps and ongoing Bird Banding Research. Sponsorships directly fund education, field science, and inclusive access programs designed to reach even more families and schools across the region.

As TINS looks ahead, the organization continues to work toward its ultimate goal of a world-class interpretive nature center and educational facility—a permanent home for hands-on learning and community involvement around Lake Tahoe.

“‘Community’ remains one of TINS’ five core organizational values since our founding, and we couldn’t have done any of this without the community that continues to support and believe in local science,” Richardson added. “This is meant to be a drop-in event, and everyone is welcome! Bring your family, your friends, and your love for this incredible place that we call home.”

For more details about the event, please visit https://tinyurl.com/TINSRubicon