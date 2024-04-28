Celebrating a community cleanup at Sand Harbor State Park

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – On Monday, April 22, 2024, Sand Harbor State Park celebrated its inaugural Shoreline Sweep Volunteer Cleanup, a testament to community stewardship and environmental responsibility. Over 80 dedicated volunteers joined forces to comb the park’s picturesque shores, ultimately hauling away an impressive 120 pounds of litter.

Expressing her gratitude, Makaila Erdody, Park Supervisor, applauded the effort, stating, “Our volunteers embody the spirit of stewardship, ensuring our beloved park remains pristine for all to enjoy. With their invaluable support, Sand Harbor is slated for a vibrant summer season.”

Volunteers sorting trash. Provided

Among the trash retrieved was an abandoned cooler, discarded umbrella gear, wrappers, and wedding confetti. Notably, a significant portion comprised of abandoned clothing and microplastics, underscoring the importance of responsible waste disposal.

As custodians of this natural treasure, we urge visitors to uphold “leave no trace.” While our diligent staff strive to maintain cleanliness, the task is made considerably easier when visitors manage their own waste.

The collected refuse will undergo sorting by the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP), culminating in an innovative art installation set in the park’s visitor center. This display will serve as an educational tool, compelling visitors to adopt sustainable habits and preserve our pristine beach.