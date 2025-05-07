Celebrating a dynamic collaboration in math education: South Tahoe Middle and High Schools lead the way

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – At South Tahoe Middle School and South Tahoe High School, a remarkable partnership is unfolding, one that is setting a new standard for math education in the community. In its second year of a five-year commitment to improving math instruction and learning, this collaboration between middle and high school math teachers is showing impressive results in terms of vertical collaboration and articulation.

The collaboration formed under the leadership of Principal Cindy Martínez at South Tahoe Middle School and Principal Justin Zunino at South Tahoe High School, along with curriculum leaders and teachers, (Woody Peterson, Judson Andolina, Lynn Norling, Lauren Briggs with STHS and Alicia Fair, CiCi Cross, Tricia Suglian, Joanna Capner with STMS). This collaboration has led to instructional changes in the way math is taught and learned. The two schools are working towards creating a seamless connection between their math programs, ensuring that students are building a strong foundation that will carry them successfully through to graduation.

One of the most exciting aspects of this initiative is the shared focus on trying new strategies in instruction, grading, and assessment. Teachers have embraced new ways of engaging students, giving them a deeper understanding of math concepts while keeping them motivated to learn. Common formative assessments have become a cornerstone of the effort, allowing educators to monitor student progress in real time and adjust their teaching strategies as needed. The goal is not just to teach math, but to ensure that every student is truly grasping the material and achieving success.

This collaboration has also made room for a critical shift in the curriculum. The high school eliminated the Fundamentals of Math class, moving toward more rigorous, integrated instruction. This change reflects a belief in every student’s ability to thrive in math, and the collective effort to ensure that students are not left behind in their mathematical journey. Through reteaching and additional learning opportunities, teachers have been able to close gaps in understanding and provide students with the support they need to excel.

Most notably, since 22-23, the D/F rate of students in 8th grade Math has decreased by over 30%, and the percentage of students meeting or exceeding proficiency on CAASPP has increased by 7% across all middle school math courses. At the high school, the D/F rates have decreased in Math 1 by 15% even after removing the remedial Math 1 Fundamental course and enrolling all 9th students in A-G Integrated Math 1; over the past 2 years, 11th grade CAASPP scores have increased by 8% points.

Furthermore, middle school and high school math teachers have participated in the county’s (EDCOE) Math Institute training to increase coherence across the two sites. This dedication to professional development shows an unwavering commitment to continuous improvement. Teachers are not only improving their own practices but are also strengthening the entire math program across both schools. The professional development is aligned with the new California Math Framework, which is being implemented across the state, ensuring that our schools are on the cutting edge of educational trends and preparing our students for success in the 21st century.

This incredible collaboration and five-year plan would not be possible without the invaluable support of California Education Partners and our facilitator, Keyur Shah. Their expertise has been crucial in helping shape this initiative, and their commitment to professional development has empowered educators throughout our district to make lasting, meaningful changes.

California Education Partners is working with several schools in El Dorado County, including all LTUSD elementary schools, and their support has been instrumental in driving this collective effort forward. As they share, “When it comes to driving change in schools, educators working within districts are best positioned to forge lasting solutions for student success.” This philosophy is central to the success of the ongoing collaboration between South Tahoe Middle and High Schools.

This partnership comes at a crucial moment in education. The implementation of the new California Math Framework statewide presents both challenges and opportunities for educators. However, with the strong foundation of collaboration between South Tahoe Middle and High Schools, and the support of California Education Partners, LTUSD teachers are poised to lead their students through these changes and come out on top.

“We are so proud and grateful for the ongoing commitment of our math teachers, who are putting in the hard work and dedication to ensure that every student has the opportunity to succeed in math. Their collaboration is a model of excellence, and it is already having a transformative impact on student learning in our community,” a LTUSD press release stated.