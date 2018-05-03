Celebrating Cinco de Mayo at Lake Tahoe

Cinco de Mayo is near at hand. On Saturday, May 5, the 156-year-old tradition returns — but how will you get into the spirit? From drink specials to live entertainment and parties, here's what to check out locally and regionally this Cinco de Mayo.

South Shore celebrations will feature drink specials, live music and — of course — Mexican food.

Stateline Brewery & Restaurant offers $3 Modelo drafts and Coronas, $5 Patrón shots, margaritas and sangria, and $2 tacos. The establishment's live entertainment (provided by The Grant Nobleman Trio) begins at 9 p.m. and lasts through midnight. Visit http://www.statelinebrewery.com for more details.

On the opposite end of town, Lake Tahoe AleWorX is the place to be. The family-friendly celebration begins at 11 a.m. and the day full of fun includes live music from Miki & Robbie, taco- and pizza-eating contests, a "best sombrero" contest and local vendors. The restaurant is partnering with Verde Mexican Rotisserie, which will have a taco stand on-site at the patio adjacent to AleWorX, where all the fun will take place. Learn more at http://www.facebook.com/laketahoealeworx.

Later in the evening, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino hosts the first-ever Three Latinas and a Nave event. It's an evening of Cinco de Mayo comedy featuring Shayle Rivera, Monique Marvez, Jade Esteban Estrada and Howie Nave. The show begins at 8 p.m. and is located inside the resort's Vinyl venue. Tickets cost $25 and are available at http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com, along with additional information.

Want to get the party started early? South Lake Tahoe Family Resource Center's annual Cinco de Mayo Party takes over Heavenly Mountain Resort's California Main Lodge from 5-10 p.m. on Friday, May 4. Guests will enjoy an all-you-can-eat Mexican buffet, along with dancing, a raffle and silent auction. There also will be children's activities, a beer and wine bar, and tequila tasting. Tickets cost $25 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-12. Kids under the age of 5 enter for free. Call 530-542-0740 for more information.

If you're up for a bit of a drive, Reno's annual Cinco de Mayo Festival returns for a weekend full of entertainment at Grand Sierra Resort. The family-friendly event features live Latin music, Mexican Dancing Horses, over 15 carnival rides, amateur boxing, vendors, face painting, food, arts and crafts, and much more. The Cinco de Mayo Festival is held outdoors at Grand Sierra Resort's southeast parking lot. Admission ranges from $5-$10, and the fun kicks off at noon on Saturday and Sunday, May 5-6. Learn more at http://www.bigdaddysbarbeque.biz/cincodemayoreno.