Celebrating Father’s Day at Lake Tahoe

Celebrate dad with some beers this Father's Day.

Shutterstock

Father’s Day, the perennial Rodney Dangerfield of days, is Sunday.

If you’re like most sons/daughters you are likely just now muttering some four-letter word and racking your brain to come up with something for the man who deserves some respect.

Will a card suffice? It will if, say, you purchased a card with the President’s face on it that says “I love you, Dad, I love you” in the President’s voice when you open it. (Coincidentally, I may have recently made my first — and last — contribution to some kind of political group. Totally worth it, said the newly crowned No. 1 son.)

What about brunch or a fun outing? Both are good options.

But truth be told, dad really just wants a lazy Sunday filled with intermittent naps on the couch where you leave him the hell alone. Actually, all parents everywhere probably want this on their “day.” So not only did we figure out Father’s Day, we’re also set up perfectly for Mother’s Day 2020.

The end…

OK, maybe you don’t want to take the easy way out. Or maybe your dad is some kind of freak who wants to carpe diem.

Here are some alternative suggestions to get your old man off the couch on Father’s Day.

Brews and bikes (or hikes)

You are in Tahoe after all, so Sunday is best spent out on the trails.

The snowline (as you can read elsewhere in this fine publication) is still relatively low for this time of year thanks to the massive winter that ended a couple of weeks ago.

But hey, a little snow never hurt (seriously, though, be prepared when venturing out). Van Sickle Bi-State Park on South Shore is free of snow and offers some trails (biking and hiking) with spectacular views of Lake Tahoe.

To the west, sandwiched between the shoreline and California Route 89, is the Rubicon Trail. It takes you through D.L. Bliss State Park and Emerald Bay, and offers some great low elevation views and interesting terrain. It also has access to beaches at several points so you can take a relaxing break along the water.

On the North Shore you can take the snow-free, easy (emphasis on easy) stroll up to the Stateline Lookout near Crystal Bay. This is super mellow and offers great views.

Now, the hike/ride is only one component of this outing.

You’re going to want to bring dad’s favorite beverage to quench his thirst. You could go with the gold standard for outdoor adventure: PBR. Or you could kick it up a notch (make that a lot of notches).

Alibi Ale Works brews some of the best beers at the lake and they can a decent variety of them. You can find Alibi’s beers throughout the basin at gas stations, grocery stores and elsewhere.

Word on the street is their Chance of Clouds ‘Cloudy’ IPA is pretty tasty.

South Lake Brewing Company on South Shore sells four packs of select beers (the Juice Division Hazy Pale and award-winning Fog Nozzle Hazy IPA are currently available in cans) and also does crowlers — a big can filled with beer straight from the tap. Try the Oof-Duh DIPA.

Why not go big? Get some beers from both places and really treat dad.

Beach day

So you’re not content to let dad peacefully doze off at home — let him catch some Zs in the sand.

Beach days are the best, even if the water is bone-chillingly cold (seriously … it’s really cold).

To show just how much you love the big guy, take dad to Round Hill Pines Resort.

Why? Because it takes literally zero preparation. The resort serves food, booze and will even set up an umbrella with beach recliners.

Order dad a couple Painkillers, order yourself a couple Painkillers and enjoy the day.

If you’re on the North Shore and looking to do the bare minimum, head to Meeks Bay Resort. They’ve got a grille so you don’t have to worry about packing lunch, although you will have to bring your own beach equipment (keep it simple, a towel will do) and beverages.

Maybe dad actually enjoys the preparation aspect of a beach day. He doesn’t need a restaurant or lake-side wait service. If that’s the case load up the cooler and head to Baldwin Beach on South Shore.

If dad wants to get a short walk in before collapsing in the sand, head to Chimney Beach on the East Shore.

It is easily one of the most beautiful beaches at the lake, but be advised: parking fills up fast and it is a bit of a walk so pack lightly.

No matter where you go, you can’t go wrong with a mid-June beach day. The best part is you get to egg dad on about how he is too big of a baby to actually get in the water. Just be sure to have the defibrillator ready if he actually takes the plunge (again, the water is extremely cold).

Brunch & Specials

Maybe you got dad a thoughtful card and you’re ready to pack it in. No more effort — just pick a restaurant and go.

Quite a few places are doing Father’s Day specials.

At either Lake Tahoe AleWorX location (the Y and Stateline) dad’s first beer is free. That’s a deal sure to make dad smile. Plus who doesn’t like pizza and beer?

Both AleWorX locations are kid-friendly, so you can lug any little ones with you while dad explores the self-serve tapwall and goes a little berserk before realizing he’s not drinking Bud Light (watch the ABVs, pops).

While we’re talking about FREE stuff for dad, head to Heavenly Village and check out The Loft, which is offering dads free admission to the 7 p.m. Magic Fusion show. It is family friendly and you can grab a bite to eat before heading into the show.

In Truckee, Manzanita at the Ritz Carlton Lake Tahoe is serving up a special Father’s Day brunch that includes an unlimited champagne and bourbon bar. As far as food, the day’s offerings include a chilled seafood, a carving station, salads, cheese and charcuterie, breakfast favorites and desserts. Advanced reservations are recommended.

The brunch runs from noon to 3 p.m. Cost is $79 per adult and $29 per child.

If you’re looking for another brunch option, check out Gar Woods Grill & Pier in Carnelian Bay. They are serving up a helluva spread for dad’s big day from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

No joke, this is an exhaustive list and we’re not even going to begin listing the litany of options. Check out their website for information.