Meals to enjoy, ways to spend Mother’s Day at Lake Tahoe

It's time to honor mom — Mother's Day returns on Sunday, May 13.

No plans yet? Consider spending the holiday in South Lake Tahoe with a lakeside brunch at one of the following locations — but be sure to make a reservation, as spots are a hot commodity.

Edgewood Tahoe

Celebrate Mother's Day in style at Edgewood Tahoe, which hosts two separate meals in honor of the occasion. The champagne brunch buffet returns to the venue's Clubhouse, while the Bistro inside the Lodge welcomes back an a la carte brunch option.

Dishes at the Clubhouse include crab eggs benedict, Alaskan king crab legs, roasted seabass, lamb chops and much more. The Bistro offers light breakfast plates, waffles and pancakes, a lobster roll, steak sandwich and additional offerings.

Regardless of which spot you choose, Edgewood Tahoe boasts lakefront views that are sure to make Mother's Day memorable. The Clubhouse brunch is held 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. and the Bistro's event is held 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Call 775-588-2787 or visit http://www.edgewoodtahoe.com to make a reservation.

Recommended Stories For You

Riva Grill

Like Edgewood, Riva Grill also boasts up-close views of Lake Tahoe that diners are able to enjoy throughout its Mother's Day Brunch. The event, held from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., boasts prime rib and oven-roasted turkey carving stations, a made-to-order omelette station and various entrees and desserts.

Riva Grill is located in Ski Run Marina. Standard brunch costs $55, brunch with champagne costs $70, and children 10 and younger eat for $25. Call 530-542-2600 to make a reservation.

M.S. Dixie II

Treat mom to a brunch on the water with Zephyr Cove Resort's Mother's Day Brunch Cruise aboard the M.S. Dixie II, which journeys to Emerald Bay during the course of the two-hour excursion. While on board, guests will have access to a buffet (including salads, scrambles, turkey mushroom au jus and more) and a glass of champagne. Mothers also receive a special surprise.

The cruise begins at noon on Sunday, May 13, and entry costs $85 per adult and $35 per child (ages 3-11). Book a reservation at http://www.zephyrcove.com or call 800-238-2463.

The Beacon Bar & Grill

Camp Richardson Historic Resort & Marina gets into the Mother's Day spirit with its brunch at The Beacon Bar & Grill that begins at 11 a.m. Featuring bottomless mimosas, it's the perfect way to treat your mom to a morning out while enjoying a lakefront meal.

The special menu features coconut French toast, Beacon Quiche (egg and cream filling with ham, spinach and more) and smoke salmon eggs benedict. Learn more at http://www.camprichardson.com/the-beacon.

Other Options

Want to steer clear of Mother's Day meals? Moms with young kids should check out Tahoe Tot Spot's Mother's Day Pre-Party on Saturday, May 12. The fun begins at 9:30 a.m. and concludes at 2 p.m. Throughout the day there will be a make-your-own waffle bar, family yoga, a family sing-a-long and free massages, along with a Mother's Day Craft thanks to Tahoe Modern Makers. Check out http://www.tahoetotspot.com for more information.

Women into yoga should look no further than Yoga Om Lake Tahoe's Mother's Day SomaVeda Thai Yoga Workshop, which begins at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 13. All are welcome to attend and learn Ancient Vedic Healing. The workshop costs $30 per person, and more information is available on Facebook (@lunamothhealing and @yogaomtahoe).