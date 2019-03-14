Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at Lake Tahoe

St. Patrick's Day is the one day each year we universally realize that the Irish have been doing it right all along — corned beef and cabbage, Guinness, Van Morrison — only to realize the following morning we were painfully wrong.

Seriously, if you tried to create a holiday centered on binge drinking it would probably look a lot like St. Paddy's Day: jovial mobs all dressed in the same garish color hopping from bar to bar with the motor skills of a toddler.

The truth, at least according to history.com, is the day was created in observation of St. Patrick's death. For those of you who didn't grow up with a nun kicking the crap out of you (just kidding, nuns don't do that … anymore), Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland.

Since then the day has morphed into a celebration of all things Irish … or at least what we think of as Irish, which naturally is narrow, stereotypical and likely offensive to the people of Ireland.

But hey, what the hell. There's green beer, great food and drink specials to focus on this weekend.

Here are some of our suggestions for celebrating St. Patrick's Day on Sunday, March 17.

*Tip: Drink one glass of water for each alcoholic beverage to avoid a crippling hangover … or just call in sick Monday.

NORTH SHORE

Alibi

Regular readers of Lake Tahoe Action know we're pretty fond of Alibi Ale Works' beer. They are one of the best breweries at the lake. Period.

When they put out a new or limited-run beer, you better get your hands on it.

Sunday is such a day.

Alibi is releasing its once-a-year Dry Irish Stout on nitro at its brewery/taproom in Incline Village and its public house in Truckee.

Lost Whiskey Engine will be playing Irish music from 6:30-10 p.m., at the Truckee location. The Incline Village taproom will have Irish tunes to go with all the delicious beers on tap (they'll also be celebrating Kristi Thompson's birthday with some birthday cake).

Learn more about Alibi Ale Works at http://www.alibialeworks.com. The Incline Village (Nevada) taproom is located at 204 E. Enterprise St. The Truckee (California) public house is at 10069 Bridge St.

The Auld Dubliner

A trip to The Auld Dubliner is a good idea anytime you're at Squaw Valley. On St. Patrick's Day, it's pretty much required.

In case you couldn't tell from the name (you're an idiot), The Auld Dubliner is a bar/restaurant specializing in Irish dishes. The Dubliner will open at 9 a.m. with its traditional Irish breakfast menu items and drink specials (corned beef and hash skillet + Irish coffee = perfect way to start the day).

The Blarney's will be playing Irish music in The Village at Squaw Valley in the afternoon to help set the mood.

Visit aulddublinertahoe.com for more information about The Auld Dubliner. They are located at 1850 Village South Road #41 in Olympic Valley, California.

Brewforia

What better place to celebrate international drinking day, I mean … St. Paddy's Day, than a joint called Brewforia? Located in Incline Village, Brewforia bills itself as a beer market + kitchen, which is a creative way to describe a bar with really good food and craft beer. A lot of craft beer. More than 500 bottles and cans of craft beer.

Brewforia will be serving up traditional Irish dishes on Sunday. The celebration starts with an Irish breakfast for brunch and then moves on to house made corned beef, roast potatoes, colcannon, Irish stew, oysters, smoked salmon and soda bread.

Brewforia opens at 10 a.m. for St. Patrick's Day. It is located at 800 Tahoe Blvd., Incline Village, Nevada.

Visit http://www.brewforia.com to learn more about them.

South Shore

Lake Tahoe AleWorX

Known for its pizza and self-serve tapwall, AleWorX will have green beer available at both its locations on South Shore.

The Stateline location, however, is where the party is at. Jameson shot skis and Irish car bomb specials will elevate the party (don't forget all those craft beers).

A silent disco will keep the party going from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

If you're looking for a different type of fun, AleWorX at the Y will host a fundraiser for the Heavenly Ski/Board Foundation from 3-7 p.m.

Find AleWorX on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/laketahoealeworx2/. AleWorX at the Y is located at 2050 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe, California. The Stateline location is located at 31 U.S. 50 in Nevada.

Leprechaun Crawl at the Heavenly Village

While all the suggestions in this list are highly recommended, it's hard to beat a pub crawl. No, we're not saying head to Reno (although there are worse decisions you can make). You can stay here in the basin and get your crawl on thanks to Heavenly Village, which is hosting The Village Leprechaun Crawl.

The cost is $15, which gets you a cup and access to green beer, as well as food and drink specials at all restaurants and bars in the village. As always, there will be live music throughout the village.

The crawl runs from 3-7 p.m. Sunday.

Register on the day of the event outside Base Camp Pizza.

Costumes are encouraged.

You can find more information on the village at theshopsatheavenly.com.

McP's Taphouse

McP's Taphouse is perhaps the most obvious choice for celebrating St. Paddy's Day. With more than 40 beers on tap and a menu jammed with traditional Irish favorites, McP's is a good choice any day of the year.

But on St. Patrick's Day, the long-time South Shore establishment takes it to the next level. McP's will have live entertainment through the day, starting with Mic Smith from 2-6 p.m., followed by DJ Clayton Ambassadors from 7-10:30 p.m. DJ Roger That will close out the party from 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Entry is free and free raffles will take place. McP's also promises "cheap drink specials" and appearances by the "promo girls" from Guinness, Bud Light and Deep Eddy.

Find McP's on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/mcpstaphousetahoe/. The taphouse is located at 4125 Lake Tahoe Blvd,, suite A, South Lake Tahoe, California.

Steamer's Bar & Grill

Steamer's Bar & Grill is a quintessential Tahoe locals' joint. And they'll be celebrating with a St. Funkin Patrick's Day Party.

For the party Steamer's will be serving up homemade corned beef and cabbage and their corned beef tacos (yes!) all day, along with drink specials you'll want to take advantage of: $5 Jameson and Bushmills, green beer, jello shots and $6 car bombs.

Live music starts at 7 p.m. and there's no cover.

Per Steamer's: "Your shenanigans are welcome, and encouraged!"

Steamer's is located at 2236 Lake Tahoe Blvd., South Lake Tahoe, California. Find them online at http://www.facebook.com/SteamersBar/.

Another choice

MacDuffs Public House

Yes, it traces its heritage to Scotland, not Ireland, and truth be told we have no idea if they're doing anything remotely special for St. Paddy's Day. But neither detail changes the fact that MacDuffs is a favorite among locals and visitors alike.

The food — which includes traditional favorites like shepherd's pie and fish and chips, as well as pizza and other delicious options — is fantastic. (Tip: If you're not feeling the more "traditional" pub offerings then go with the truffled mac and cheese and add bacon. You're welcome).

MacDuffs offers a variety of beers on tap and a full bar. Really you can't go wrong here.

Visit macduffspub.com/ to learn more about them. MacDuffs is located at 1041 Fremont Ave., South Lake Tahoe, California.