Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at Lake Tahoe

This Saturday, March 17, marks the arrival of St. Patrick's Day — so it's time to don your green and hit the town in order to meet your Guinness quota for the year. At a loss of how to spend the holiday in the basin? We've provided a selection of St. Patrick's Day festivities to check out this weekend. (Keep in mind, we don't have the space to list every party.)

Brewery Bashes

South Lake Brewing Company's five-hour celebration begins at 5 p.m. and features live music and an appearance from The Oven, the local wood-fired pizza oven. Corned beef will be on the menu, too, and patrons who bring leashed dogs and/or wear an Irish costume will receive $1 off pints of beer. Perhaps the evening highlight, though, is that SLBC will start the night with an Irish-themed beer release. Learn more at http://www.southlakebeer.com.

Stateline Brewery hosts its first-ever St. Patrick's Day party starting at 2 p.m. Specials include $4 green beer, two-for-one car bombs, $5 Guinness drafts and deals on Irish food. The venue also hosts live music. The fun continues until the establishment closes. Call 530-542-9000 for more information.

Restaurant Celebrations

McP's Taphouse Grill features 40 beers on tap, 20 televisions and live music, making it an ideal location to spend St. Patrick's Day. There will be drink specials throughout the day, in addition to multiple giveaways and appearances from the Guinness and Bud Light Girls. The restaurant also will serve up corned beef and cabbage, and a reuben wrap. More information is available on McP's Facebook page: @mcpstaphousetahoe.

Head over to Steamers Bar & Grill for the watering hole's St. Funkin Patrick's Day Party, which features live music from the Sierra Gypsies that kicks off at 7 p.m. There is no cover for the event, and Steamers will serve homemade corned beef and cabbage — and corned beef tacos — throughout the day. There will also be green beer, specials on Jameson, car bombs and more. Call Steamers at 530-541-8818 for more details.

The Loft hosts its St. Patrick's Day Celebration from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. There will be draft specials, decorations, party favors and Irish food specials to round out the evening. There is no cover to attend the event, but for $10 attendees can build their own Irish whiskey cocktails. Visit http://www.thelofttahoe.com for additional details.

On North Shore? The Auld Dubliner, located at Squaw Valley, hosts a party from noon to 5 p.m. that features drink specials from Guinness and Jameson Whiskey. The event also offers the restaurant's famous Irish Stew and special giveaways, along with live music. Check out http://www.aulddublinertahoe.com for everything you need to know.

Alternative Options

Camp Richardson Historic Resort & Marina continues its snowshoe cocktail races at The Beacon with a St. Patrick's Day-themed installment on Saturday. Drink green beer and don your themed clothing to make the most of this event, which features competitors running through an obstacle course in snowshoes while carrying a tray of cocktails. Learn more at http://www.camprichardson.com/the-beacon.

Benko Art Gallery, which specializes in contemporary fine art, hosts an art show from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. that is free to attend and features Irish music until 6 p.m. At 8 p.m. the venue transforms for live DJ sets (entry is $10). More information can be found at http://www.benkoartgallery.com.

Want to spend St. Patrick's Day on the slopes? Check out Sierra-at-Tahoe, which will host a DJ, drum line and games for everyone. Faction Skis and Faction Brewing also will be on-site, offering demo skis and beer samples, respectively. Visit http://www.sierraattahoe.com for details.

For those in Stateline looking to hit up a casino, Lakeside Inn and Casino offers patrons $3 drink specials throughout the day, and local rock band Drought Relief takes the stage at 9:15 p.m. Learn more at http://www.lakesideinn.com.