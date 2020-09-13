Healthy Tahoe: Celebrating World Patient Safety Day

Dawn Evans

The bond that healthcare workers and patients share is being celebrated globally on World Patient Safety Day, Sept. 17. From community healthcare systems like Barton Health to the World Health Organization, the medical community is raising awareness of the importance of patient safety.

Safety is a top priority at Barton Health. Across our organization, we work hard to take care of you with system-wide practices and programs in place to reduce the risk of harm. We go above federal safety standards and the results are proof of Barton’s dedication to this important aspect of health care.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services identify Barton Health as a leader in safety, designating its top honors of a five-star rating to Barton Memorial Hospital, and ranking it within the top 10% of hospitals across the country. Barton’s Skilled Nursing Facility has also earned a five-star rating from CMS.

Through hard work and collaboration, the hospital has earned further national recognition with numerous ‘A’ grade safety awards from Leapfrog Group, and outside the hospital, our Home Health care team achieved an overall patient satisfaction score in the top 20% of ranked organizations by the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems.

Patients and visitors to Barton’s hospital and network of medical facilities might not realize the many systems and processes that are underway to keep them safe during a visit. But behind the scenes, our teams have dedicated themselves to implementing programs developed to protect everyone from harm. We make our community’s health a priority and invite you to do the same.

Join us as a partner in your health by being actively involved in your own care. During medical appointments provide accurate information about your health and medical history and ask questions to ensure good communication. Medical interpreter services are available. Your health care team takes your safety seriously and encourages you to raise concerns with your provider.

By communicating and working together, we can ensure the delivery of consistently exceptional care and help you meet your health goals.

Dawn Evans, MSN, MBA, RN, PHN, CPPS, CPHQ, is the Director of Patient Safety at Barton Health.