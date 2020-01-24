Celebration of Life Monday for longtime South Lake Tahoe resident Mark Brown

Mark Brown

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A longtime South Lake Tahoe ski instructor, kids coach and business owner, who died just before Christmas, will be celebrated early next week.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Cold Water Brewery & Grill for Mark Brown, who was 55 when he suffered a heart attack on Dec. 18.

Friends of Brown are encouraged to dress in rocker, funky, disco or derby attire and bring stories, love and laughter.

Past photographs of Brown may be posted at Mark Brown Memorial Facebook Group or sent directly to dbrown@tahoecwb.com.

In lieu of flowers, A Go Fund Me account has been created in his name to support his daughter, Taylor.