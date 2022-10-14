Celebration of life Saturday for local pro snowboarder who died in motorcycle crash

Robert "Bobby" Minghini



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A celebration of life is 11 a.m. Saturday at Sierra-at-Tahoe for a professional snowboarder who was killed Monday after his motorcycle went off Highway 4 in Alpine County.

A viewing for Robert Rucker Minghini, 36, is 7-9 p.m. Friday at McFarlane Mortuary in South Lake Tahoe.

Alpine County authorities identified Minghini as the rider of a Harley-Davidson that missed a curve near upper Cascade Creek.

Born in Snowshoe, W.V., on June 24, 1986, he moved to Lake Tahoe in 2004 to attend college and pursue his dream to become a professional snowboarder.

Minghini was a long-time athlete on the ISTC and proudly represented his country as a member of the U.S. Snowboarding Team. He co-founded and operated Tahoe Wakebusters with his brother, Jarod.

“He brightened everyone’s day with his winning smile and genuine love for people, especially children,” family members said.

He once said, “If I die tomorrow, I’ve lived the best life ever.”

He is survived by fiancé Carlene Marable, mother Beryl of Stateline, father Bob (Deena) Minghini, brothers Chase and Jarod.