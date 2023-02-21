Celebration of life set in Glenbrook for Tom McGowan

Thomas Howard McGowan



GLENBROOK, NEV. — Thomas Howard McGowan set sail from this world on Jan. 12, from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico after a short battle with bacterial pneumonia. He was 82 years old.

A celebration of life is scheduled to be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at 241 S. Martin Drive in Glenbrook.

Tom once characterized his own passing as his “final perfect 10 over the taffrail” and wrote that afterwards his love would go on in a different form saying “just like the green green grass and the songbirds and the trees; all so seemingly fragile and transient, but in fact ever-renewing; our love will go on just like it does now.”

Through his global community of friends and family, the memories he created and the laughter and love he shared, lives on in all of us. He lived and led through example, teaching respect and irreverence, sincerity and goofiness, community and independence, sometimes planning and sometimes living like there’s no tomorrow. He capitalized on his strengths as well as his opportunities to grow and be a better man. He was quick to make friends based simply on smiles, words, and actions. He has been living his best life.

He loved to write, and wrote many songs, poems, and stories, and he wouldn’t hesitate to sing a love song loudly at a crowded bar or recite stories on a quiet patio. His seven grandchildren (“the Cugini”), were a source of immense happiness and pride, and he often marveled at their creativity, talents, and inspiration to develop their lives, be happy, and make the world a better place.

He was born in Eureka, California to Ruth and Howdy. Many of his favorite stories to tell were about his family and extended family and friends growing up; the youthful pranks and the lessons learned that shaped his personality and life. He loved and respected his parents and spoke of them, and his aunts, uncles, and cousins often.

Toward the end of his mother’s life, they took a long car ride, and in describing sitting in the backseat with her he said, “This woman who had given me life, who had always been there for me, who had been Northern California women’s single tennis champion in her youth, who had married my father, the star of the high school basketball team, this tall, graceful woman had become the increasingly frail and childlike little lady snuggled against me in the car. Kin. I don’t think I had ever really understood the word until that moment. I love you mom.”

At school and throughout his life, he enjoyed learning. He attended the Boy Scout Jamboree where Bob Hope and Roy Rogers were the entertainment. He took up trumpet and was in a band called The Melodiers.

In college he met Jan Connor and they married in 1964. They had two children, Greg and Lisa. They lived in Walnut Creek (where Jan lives happily today) and as a family there were many celebrations, hikes, school activities, river-rafting trips, and other small and large adventures. He planted the love of travel that has grown in his children (and now grandchildren). He became a stockbroker having enjoyed the conversations he had with stockbrokers while life-guarding at the Ingomar Club in Eureka. He met some of his very closest friends through his work at Dean Witter. He eventually opened his own investment company and retired from the business after providing “Good advice for 38 years” as his letterhead proudly stated.

Tom was an avid sailor. He loved the peace and quiet of being at sea under the power of the wind. He sailed regularly on San Francisco Bay as well as blue water sailing on the oceans and seas of North America and Europe. Simpatico, a 35-foot wooden sailboat, was part of the family and is a central figure in wonderful memories for family, friends, and the many guests that enjoyed her decks. As with everything else in his life, Tom loved most the opportunity to share it with family and friends.

As part of the Prospector crew racing annually in the Ensenada Race, he met Shannon Behrens. They married in 1983 and she and her two children Liz and John joined the family. The four kids, Greg, Lisa, Liz and John got along famously from the start and have only grown to love and enjoy each other as brothers and sisters ever since. Moving to Point Richmond, the family traveled extensively and continued to sail and ski, live and learn. It was a full, noisy, happy, and loving home. Shannon passed in 2004; her kind, calm nature becoming part of the universe.

Tom was regularly engaged in helping people. His involvement with the Many Hands project, was one of his proudest accomplishments. The Many Hands project brought the Point Richmond community and businesses in direct connection with the local elementary school and was an inspirational success. Whether it was simply respecting the local unhoused with dignity as friends, or more formally through Rotary or through engagement with The Wellness Community and the Many Hands project, helping others was an integral part of his sense of self.

Tom and Barbara met in South Lake Tahoe and became close friends. Their first adventure as a couple was a weekend spent on Simpatico, and for the next two decades, they sailed on and lovingly cared for Simpatico, traveled extensively, relaxed expertly, worked and played together. They have been sharing a joyful and adventurous life from Tahoe to Mexico making friends everywhere along the way. They kept a running game of dominoes wherever they were.

Tom maintained a rich love with his four children, teaching and learning from each other throughout his life. Several years ago, we started a family group text and shared almost daily anecdotes, pictures, and stories of our lives. Moments, memories, and messages of love and laughter. He would often send a note titled “Family Memories” and just include a few words that would trigger a memory of one of our family experiences.

With his children grown, Tom continued to invest in moments and memories hosting vacations and events for friends and family. During the COVID lockdown, he wrote and published a book about his life called Life Stories – A Curious Volume of Forgotten Lore…” He took tremendous pleasure reliving and reminiscing his life and all of the people and adventures that comprised it. He was swimming a mile each morning in the bay in Mexico, and rowing when in Lake Las Vegas, Nevada. He was eagerly anticipating more life and more stories.

In his embrace of living one’s best life, he often said, “If there is something you’d rather be doing, now is the time.”

He shared love and laughter, and created wonderful moments and memories that live now in all of his friends and family. His last words were “I want to go to the beach.” Only he knows if that was an existential or literal request, but he has achieved both as his spirit again enjoys the peace and tranquility of an ocean sail with a warm breeze off the stern quarter and a following sea. He is missed by all of us, but he would prefer that his life inspires each of us to find and follow the things that make us happy, and to seek to inspire the same in everyone around us.