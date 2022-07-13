Celebration of life to be held for Tahoe ski legend Martin Hollay

Heavenly dedicated a stand of trees to Hollay in 2017 that he planted back in the 70s.

Claire Cudahy / Tahoe Daily Tribune |

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A celebration of life will be held next weekend for beloved South Lake Tahoe ski legend Martin Hollay.

All those who knew Hollay should bring their stories and any photos to the celebration that will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at 1384 June Way, steps away from Heavenly Mountain Resort’s California Lodge. The street will be closed to traffic during the event.

Parking will be available at Heavenly’s lower lot and a bus will be available for transport for those in need.

Himmel Haus is catering the event.

Hollay, originally from Hungary, was a former ski patroller and 25-year employee of Heavenly and helped craft many runs on the Nevada side of the resort.

In 2017, Heavenly named a grove of trees after Hollay called Martin’s Trees, that he helped plant in the 1970s.

When the Olympics came to Palisades Tahoe (formerly known as Squaw Valley) in 1960, Hollay helped construct the cross country track.

Hollay last year was honored by the Sierra Nevada Olympic & Winter Sports Museum for his impact in the ski industry.

Hollay was active on the mountain until he passed away at age 101.

For more information about the event, call 530-308-5265.