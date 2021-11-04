Congratulations for Frank William Mascarich III
Frank William Mascarich, III, son of Gisele (Boucher) Mascarich and the late Frank W. Mascarich, II of Westfield, NJ received his Doctor of Philosophy Degree, PhD., in Computer Science and Engineering from the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) in June 2021. Frank graduated from Incline High School, Incline Village, in 2009. Moreover, Frank is overjoyed at being part of UNR’s winning team, Team Cerberus, in the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Subterranean Challenge held September 23-25, 2021 at the Louisville Mega Cavern, Louisville, Kentucky. Team Cerberus won first prize: $2 Million dollars for the team-participant schools. Frank was a Graduate Research Assistant at UNR’s Autonomous Robots Lab from 2016-2019 under Professor Kostas Alexis before becoming a member of Team Cerberus led by Professor Kostas Alexis. Frank is now a Robotics Engineer working for Anduril Industries in Irvine, CA.
