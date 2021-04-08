 Happy Birthday for Helen Garrett | TahoeDailyTribune.com
Happy Birthday for Helen Garrett

Happy Birthday

Helen Garrett

April 13, 2021

96 and Going Strong with Milo by her side

We love you Nana! We hope you spend your day in the garden, watching the Warriors, tennis, and enjoying Milo

Love, Dot, Jim, Cathy, Taylor & Cameron

Support Local Journalism

Celebrations
