Special Event for Thomas Duysters
We are gathering to celebrate the life of the late Thomas Duysters. The celebration will be held at the Calvary Chapel of South Lake Tahoe at 11 am on March 12 2022. All who knew Thomas are welcome to attend. There will be a slide show and open mic for those who would like to share a few words about how they new Thomas or share a unique experience they had with him.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User