Celebrity Crushes for charity

STATELINE, Nev. – Did you have a Celebrity Crush during the American Century Championship?

Many fans did literally and figuratively.

Hundreds of customers came to the Impact South Lake Tahoe’s booth and ordered a Celebrity Crush and other food and beverage items.

A Celebrity Crush is a 16-ounce strawberry lemonade made with Tito’s Vodka poured over ice.

South Tahoe Youth 16 Boys Soccer team is raising funds to go to Madrid in November to train with Real Madrid, a professional soccer team.

They are working to raise $70,000 to send 20 boys and 3 coaches on this international adventure.

“We’re half way there,” said Nicole Mora, a mom working at the booth.

Because the booth sells alcohol, the team couldn’t volunteer.

Instead all 20 boys volunteered setting up banquet facilities for the American Century Championship, Mora said.

For more information, go to help-send-stfc-team-impact-to-spain.cheddarup.com