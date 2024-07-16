Celebrity Crushes for charity
STATELINE, Nev. – Did you have a Celebrity Crush during the American Century Championship?
Many fans did literally and figuratively.
Hundreds of customers came to the Impact South Lake Tahoe’s booth and ordered a Celebrity Crush and other food and beverage items.
A Celebrity Crush is a 16-ounce strawberry lemonade made with Tito’s Vodka poured over ice.
South Tahoe Youth 16 Boys Soccer team is raising funds to go to Madrid in November to train with Real Madrid, a professional soccer team.
They are working to raise $70,000 to send 20 boys and 3 coaches on this international adventure.
“We’re half way there,” said Nicole Mora, a mom working at the booth.
Because the booth sells alcohol, the team couldn’t volunteer.
Instead all 20 boys volunteered setting up banquet facilities for the American Century Championship, Mora said.
For more information, go to help-send-stfc-team-impact-to-spain.cheddarup.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.