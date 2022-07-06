Celebrity golf officials tout strongest field in event’s 33 years

Justin Timberlake hits a shot on Wednesday. Timberlake is a headliner of this year's event.

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

STATELINE, Nev. — It’s celebrity golf week at Lake Tahoe and American Century Championship officials are touting the strongest field in the event’s 33 years.

The most prestigious celebrity golf tournament in the country will feature Justin Timberlake, Stephen, Dell and Seth Curry, Annika Sorenstam, Patrick Mahomes, Tony Romo, Aaron Rodgers, Charles Barkley, defending champion Vinny Del Negro and first-time participants Colin Jost of Saturday Night Live, WWE superstar The Miz, and singers/songwriters Nick Jonas and Jake Owen.

Golf Channel, NBC and Peacock will televise coverage Friday-Sunday, July 8-10, with NBC Sports surrounding tournament coverage all week in delivering robust linear and digital coverage.

American Century Championship Tournament Airtimes

Friday, July 8 Peacock, NBC Sports Digital 1-3 p.m. (Live)

Friday, July 8 GOLF Channel 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 9 NBC, Peacock 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Live)

Sunday, July 10 NBC. Peacock 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Live)

Fans were lined up Wednesday morning awaiting entrance to Edgewood to watch celeb-amateur event.

Making his first ACC appearance, Colin Jost reacts to a shot Wednesday.

TOP FIELD IN TOURNAMENT HISTORY: A field of 87 participants from the world of sports and entertainment will compete in the 54-hole tournament, taking place at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on the shores of Lake Tahoe. All told, the field collectively represents 17 Hall of Famers, 13 Most Valuable Player awards, multiple Cy Young and Player of the Year Awards, as well as multiple Grammy and Emmy Award winners. The full field for the 2022 American Century Championship can be found Here .

TWELVE FIRST-TIME PARTICIPANTS: A total of 12 first-time participants will compete in the 2022 American Century Championship, including Alex Caruso, Dwight Freeney, Robert Griffith III, Nick Jonas, Colin Jost, Jon Lester, Pat McAfee, The Miz, Jake Owen, Jason Scheff, Harrison Smith and Jayson Werth.

SORENSTAM HEADLINES WOMEN IN FIELD: World Golf Hall-of-Famer Annika Sorenstam will compete in the American Century Championship for a third time (2014, 2021), kicking off the first of a three-week consecutive tournament stretch (Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Senior LPGA Championship). She will be joined by TODAY Show anchor/meteorologist Dylan Dreyer, golf personality Paige Spiranac and NBC Sports reporter Kathryn Tappen in the field at the American Century Championship this week.

NBC SPORTS BROADCAST TEAM: Host Steve Sands and analyst Peter Jacobsen will anchor NBC Sports’ live tournament coverage from Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. They will be joined by Jimmy Roberts as a hole announcer, along with Notah Begay and John Wood reporting from the course. Kira Dixon will conduct interviews with players in the field throughout the championship.

TODAY SHOW, CNBC, NBC SPORTS REGIONAL NETWORKS AND NBC LOCAL AFFILIATES SURROUND COVERAGE: Wednesday-Friday leading up to the opening round of coverage, the Today Show, CNBC, NBC Sports Regional Networks and local NBC affiliates across the country will prepare viewers for live coverage with interviews from Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course with players in the field.

NBC SPORTS’ BEYOND THE FAIRWAY PODCAST: NBC Sports’ signature golf podcast Beyond the Fairway, hosted by Will Lowery and Doug Smith, will deliver exclusive content and interviews from the American Century Championship throughout the week. Beyond the Fairway and Bet the Edge are available for download on all major podcast platforms, including: NBCSports.com/podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Podcasts, TuneIn and iHeart. Beyond the Fairway also is available on GolfChannel.com and full video episodes are available on Golf Channel’s YouTube page and on Peacock.

GOLF CHANNEL NEWS COVERAGE: GOLF Channel’s news shows Golf Today and Golf Central will surround NBC Sports’ live tournament coverage with news coverage and highlights throughout the week.

NBC Sports’ coverage of the American Century Championship will be streamed via NBCSports.com as well as on the NBC Sports app. The official tournament website – http://www.AmericanCenturyChampionship.com – will be a one-stop shop for videos, photos and live scoring. Fans can keep up with the American Century Championship through NBC Sports Group’s social media platforms throughout tournament week, including photos, interviews, video clips, up-to-date news reports and highlights at @NBCSports, @GOLFChannel and @ACChampionship.

MORE THAN $6 MILLION DONATED TO CHARITY: Since the tournament’s inception in 1980, the American Century Championship has donated more than $6 million to charity and non-profits. The event features a $600,000 purse, with $125,000 going to the winner, with many of the players donating their winnings to charities and non-profits.

Tickets are available in advance and only online at http://www.AmericanCenturyChampionship.com

American Century Investments, the title sponsor of the championship since 1998, continues its role in partnership withNBC Sports, the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course and the South Tahoe community.