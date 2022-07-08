 Celebrity golf photo gallery (Friday) | TahoeDailyTribune.com
Celebrity golf photo gallery (Friday)

Staff Report
  

Colin Jost didn't score very well but stayed smiling through the first round.
Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune
Charles Barkley is tied for 71st after Friday’s first round.
Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune
Former ACC champ Mardy Fish is tied for 14th after Day 1.
Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune
Alfonso Ribiero is always a crowd favorite at the ACC.
Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune
Golden State Warrior Andre Iguodala has some fun on Friday.
Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune
Kyle Williams hit a tee shot on Friday.
Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune
Paige Spiranac hit from the men’s tees and is in 20th place after the first round on Friday.
Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune
Mark Mulder signs autographs on Friday.
Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tony Romo is in fourth place after Friday, just three points out of the lead.
Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune
Steph Curry is tied for 10th after Friday’s round.
Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune
Top Gun: Maverick co-star Miles Teller smacks a tee shot on Friday.
Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune
Future NFL Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald lines up his shot.
Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune
Charles Woodson watches a tee shot on Friday.
Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune
Not only can Nick Jonas sing and act, he can play some golf too.
Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune
Derek Carr is about mid-pack after the first round.
Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune
ACC first timer, The Miz, watches a tee shot on Friday.
Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune
Future NFL Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers has some fun with playing partners.
Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune
Pat McAfee tees off on Friday.
Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

