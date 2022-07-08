 Celebrity golf photo gallery (Thursday) | TahoeDailyTribune.com
Celebrity golf photo gallery (Thursday)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen slams a Corona on Thursday.
Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune
Patrick Mahomes points to a receiver and gets ready to fire a pass on Thursday.
Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune
MLB Hall of Famer John Smoltz signs autographs on Thursday.
Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune
The GOAT, Jerry Rice follows a shot on Thursday.
Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune
NBC announcer Jimmy Roberts gets into the fun on Thursday.
Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune
4-time NBA champ Steph Curry downs a beer on Thursday.
Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune
Steph Curry has fun with the crowd before downing a Corona.
Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune
Josh Allen signs a jersey for a fan on Thursday.
Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune
Brian Urlacher has fun with fans on Thursday.
Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune
Nick Jonas signs autographs.
Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune
Nick Jonas chipping from just off the green.
Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune
Former MLB player Jayson Werth tees off.
Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune
Actor Michael Pena poses with a fan.
Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune
News
