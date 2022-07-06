 Celebrity golf photo gallery (Wednesday) | TahoeDailyTribune.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Celebrity golf photo gallery (Wednesday)

News News |

Staff Report
  

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr poses with some fans on Wednesday.
Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

STATELINE, Nev. — Many celebrities were out Wednesday participating in a celebrity-amateur event.

The 33rd annual American Century Championship takes place Friday through Sunday at Edgewood Tahoe Resort.

Justin Timberlake has fun with the gallery on Wednesday.
Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune
ACC first timer CC Sabathia signs autographs.
Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune
NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes hits an approach on Wednesday.
Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune
Colin Jost, ACC first timer, uses body language after hitting a shot on Wednesday.
Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune
Steph Curry tees off on Wednesday.
Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune
Kathryn Tappen smacks a tee shot on Wednesday.
Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune
Travis Kelce has some fun during his round on Wednesday.
Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune
Dell Curry watches his tee shot on Wednesday.
Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune
A view from the Edgewood clubhouse on Wednesday.
Bill Rozak/Tahoe Daily Tribune

Celebrity Golf
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.