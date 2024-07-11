Celebrity Golf regular commemorates each year with autographed pin flag

Autographed Edgewood pin flag, July 10 at American Century Championship Celebrity Golf Tournament.

Katelyn Welsh / Tahoe Daily Tribune

STATELINE, Nev. – This isn’t Santa Barbara resident Saul’s first celebrity golf tournament and has the autograph savvy to show for it. He has his method down to a tee, well pin flag.

The opportunity to get up close and personal with world famous celebrities doesn’t present itself every day and the ability to do so at the American Century Championship is a huge draw for many.

For five days each year at the Edgewood Tahoe golf course, fans have the opportunity to walk the same course as about 90 celebrities and watch them play. Most celebrities take the time to interact with fans as they walk or cart from one hole to the next tee.

While fans at celebrity golf typically request autographs on hats, shirts, photos, or cards representing the celebrities they want to sign, Saul commemorates each tournament year by blending golf tournament traditions with the celebrity twist.

It’s commonplace at professional golf tournaments to have pin flags autographed. Some tournaments have their own unspoken rules that along go with it. At the Masters Tournament, it’s rumored only the flag year’s champion can sign the middle.

Saul started buying the Edgewood pin flags his second year of the ACC. He tapes the flag to a piece of cardboard and gets signatures from all his favorite celebrities.

“At my house,” Saul says, “I literally have them stacked up on the wall.” This is now his fourth year attending and will take home his third flag.

“All this is personal for me,” he explains it’s not a business.

He says, unfortunately some people get autographs in order to resell them and he believes that’s why he finds some players reluctant to sign.

For him, the signatures are priceless. “Everything I have ever gotten here, everything that I’ve ever had signed in my life is sitting on a wall in my house.”

His flag was quickly filling towards the end of opening day with signatures from Davante Adams, Trevor Lawrence, and Adam Thielen to name a few, but he’s reserving the last few spots for Aaron Rodgers, Albert Pujols and Alex Rodriguez