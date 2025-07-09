Celebrity golf sights and sounds of morning practice round

STATELINE, Nev. – The 36th American Century Championship tournament doesn’t start until Friday, but celebrities have already taken to the green for practice rounds on Wednesday, July 9.

Here are some sights and sounds of the celebrities who arrived at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course early for a morning round.

Brian Baumgartner

It was still early, just after the morning round had started when The Office actor, Brian Baumgartner, known for playing Kevin Malone, rolled onto hole No. 9 and waved at the camera. Baumgartner and his crew settled onto the tee box, practicing swings.

The actor spoke to his fellow players, discussing how to offer golf advice throughout the day. After the warm up was complete, Baumgartner was the first to tee off, outfitted in black, save his white shoes and gold sunglasses. After the crack of the club meeting the ball, he walked away and said, “Do as I say, not as I do.”

Jerome Bettis

NFL Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis wasted no time after sinking his ball in hole No. 8, and went right to practicing putting while he waited for the rest of his group to complete the hole.

At hole 14, he said his game today has been okay, but has been better at times. His goal is to stay within himself and neutral.

After each hole, the former Pittsburgh Steeler willingly provided autographs, but said his one rule is one autograph per person. He signed flags, notepads and even a shirt while the fan wore it.

Andrew Whitworth

Super Bowl champion and former NFL Pro Bowler, Andrew Whitworth, eyed down hole No. 6. Before teeing off the downhill hole, he conferred with other players, pointing out towards the green with his club, his 6′ 7″ stature dwarfing the club.

Justin Reid

New Orleans Saints safety, Justin Reid, greeted the crowd with smiles following his tee off hole No. 5. He didn’t hesitate to sign kids hats, and take selfies before he carted off to the fairway.

Reid is a first-timer at the tournament.

David Wells

Former MLB all-star pitcher, David Wells, was refueling with both a drink and snack in hand before his drive at hole No. 4. After his swing, he stopped for autographs, where he grooved to James Brown’s, I Got You and asked the kids (under 10) whose notebook he was signing, “Do you remember this song?”

Tim Simons

Actor and comedian, Tim Simons, known for Veep and most recently Netflix’s Nobody Wants This, teed off hole No. 17. Of all the holes on the course, this beachside hole was particularly windy. Simons and the crowd anxiously watched where the ball would land. Despite the tricky conditions, the ball made a relatively safe landing, to which the crowd applauded.

The tune changed on the green, where he bent over in disappointment. He rallied a smile for the crowd, which he later signed items for, stopping to remark and laugh at signing one crowd member’s dish towel.