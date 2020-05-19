Celebrity golf tourney in South Lake Tahoe shaping up to be TV event, if it happens
STATELINE, Nev. — The celebrity golf tournament at South Lake Tahoe is up in the air, but if it happens, it will be a far different event than ever before and geared for television.
American Century Championship celebrities will not be swarmed by adoring fans seeking autographs. Instead, celebrities will walk the course with no fans lining the fairways and greens and the signature 17th hole won’t be the same massive beach party with thousands packed into a small area.
“Right now, in this world, if it happens, it’s going to be a different deal,” said Phil Weidinger, the tournament’s public relations director. “We want to be extremely careful and we want to do it right from a health standpoint.”
According to a permit request from the tournament director to Douglas County, changes this year include no tickets being sold, no bleachers, no tents, no VIP fireworks or dinner party and only celebrities, their families and officials working at the 31st annual event will be allowed inside Edgewood Tahoe.
Support Local Journalism
Douglas County commissioners will discuss the tournament during their regular meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 21, and possibly approve a permit to move forward with the event on Wednesday through Sunday, July 8-12, a day less than the normal length of the tournament.
Aside from officials and celebrities and their families, also being allowed in the gates are resort employees, volunteers, NBC TV staff, Lake Tahoe Visitor Authority staff, Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District EMTs, Douglas County law enforcement and limited media.
The event has been drawing record crowds over the last few years with 50,000-plus fans showing up during the week and about 15,000 for the busiest days.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User