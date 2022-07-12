Celebrity golf tourney sets record for most fans; TV viewership skyrockets
STATELINE, Nev. — More fans attended the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament than ever before and the television audience was the largest since 2009, officials announced Tuesday.
A record 67,000 spectators attended the event at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline where an epic three-way, two-hole playoff between eventual third-time champ and former NFL star quarterback Tony Romo, NHL star Joe Pavelski and former MLB hurler Mark Mulder drew millions to the TV screen.
The viewership highlights include:
— Sunday’s coverage on NBC and Peacock averaged a total audience delivery of 1.4 million viewers – marking the highest final-round viewership for the event since 2009 and up 17% from last year (1.2 million).
— NBC-TV viewership peaked at 2.4 million from 3:30-3:42 p.m. on Sunday during the final playoff hole.
— Across the three days on NBC, Golf Channel and Peacock, the event averaged a TAD of 963,000 viewers – the best viewership for the event since 2009 and up 19% from last year.
— Friday’s coverage on Golf Channel and Peacock delivered the best-ever average viewership for the event’s opening round, with a TAD of 211,000 viewers.
NBC Sports owns, operates, and produces the American Century Championship.
