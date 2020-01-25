Census Bureau hiring from the El Dorado County, Lake Tahoe area

A man going door to door collecting information for the 2020 census.

Getty Images

The Census Bureau is hiring for census taker positions and supervisors for the 2020 survey.

The base pay is $18/hour, and applicants are encouraged to check the box for “supervisor” if they would like to be considered for one of the higher paying positions.

Applicants may apply online at http://www.2020census.gov/jobs. Interviews are done by phone as well as job offers.

Census takers are paid weekly, including training. If census takers use their personal vehicle, they are reimbursed $.58 per mile. Hours are flexible.

Applicants must be 18 years old and have a social security number and a valid email to apply.

The Census count influences how hundreds of billions of dollars are distributed each year in the country. Schools, roads, bridges, emergency response, hospitals, homeless services, senior services and other critical services in El Dorado County are tied to the census population count.

For more information, call 1-855-JOB-2020.