Census Bureau to deliver questionaires in Nevada

The U.S. Census Bureau, in coordination with federal, state and local health officials, will begin to drop off 2020 questionnaire packets this week at the front doors of households in Nevada.

Packets are dropped off in areas where the majority of households do not receive mail at their physical addresss.

The Census Bureau will deliver invitations and paper questionnaires at the front doors of roughly 5.1 million stateside households and 47,800 throughout Nevada.

“This operation is crucial to ensure a complete and accurate count of all communities, which helps guide hundreds of billions of dollars in public and private sector spending per year,” said a press release.

The Census Bureau began hand-delivering census materials on March 15, but suspended all fieldwork for this operation on March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Temporary field staff have been trained to observe all social distancing protocols and will wear official government-provided personal protective equipment for their safety and the safety of the public, said the release. This operation is contactless and follows the most current federal health and safety guidelines.

The health and safety of Census Bureau staff and the public is always a top priority.

People are encouraged to respond promptly using the ID number included in the questionnaire packet. Responding with a census ID or the paper questionnaire helps ensure the best count of their community. People can respond online, by phone or by using the paper form in the packet.

For more information, visit the 2020 Census COVID-19 operational adjustments page.